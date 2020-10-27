  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Predicted therapeutic range dose levels reached in ATOR-1017 Phase I

October 27, 2020 | About: FRA:7AL -3.86% OSTO:ATORX -0.12%

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2020

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced additional positive interim safety data from its ongoing clinical Phase I study of the drug candidate ATOR-1017, its wholly owned 4-1BB antibody in development for the treatment of metastasized cancer.

The Data Review Committee that monitors the safety of the patients in the Phase I study, has cleared a 100 mg dose and approved to start dosing at 200 mg, corresponding to approximately 3.2 mg/kg. The majority of the observed drug related adverse events have been mild or moderate (grade 1 or 2) and there are indications that ATOR-1017 activates the immune system of patients.

"ATOR-1017 is now administered at the dose levels we aimed for when designing the study: we are in fact more than 20 times higher in dose than the benchmark product urelumab. This is an important milestone for the program and for the upcoming Phase II efficacy study. ATOR-1017 was designed to overcome the challenges of the first generation 4-1BB antibodies, in particular severe immune-related adverse events. The emerging safety profile, based on data seen this far, suggests that we have been successful", said Per Norlén, CEO at Alligator Bioscience.

The Phase I study is planned to read out in H1 2021, with a Phase Ib/II efficacy study starting in H2 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, Director Investor Relations & Communications
Phone +46-46-540-82-06
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is such information as Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2:00 p.m. CET on October 27, 2020.

About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets; ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immuno-therapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/predicted-therapeutic-range-dose-levels-reached-in-ator-1017-phase-i,c3226258

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3226258/1326596.pdf

Predicted therapeutic range dose levels reached in ATOR-1017 Phase I

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/predicted-therapeutic-range-dose-levels-reached-in-ator-1017-phase-i-301160679.html

SOURCE Alligator Bioscience


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)