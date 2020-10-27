  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Therapeutic Solutions International Identifies New Mechanism of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Treatment of Brain Injury

October 27, 2020 | About: OTCPK:TSOI +17.46%

Licensee of Clinical Stage Stem Cell Technology "JadiCell™" Advances Preclinical Research Supporting FDA Investigational New Drug Application for Treatment of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy

PR Newswire

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today filing of a patent application covering novel findings demonstrating enhancement of blood brain barrier integrity subsequent to traumatic brain injury.

In a series of laboratory and animal experiments, the Company demonstrated that mesenchymal stem cells produce therapeutic factors that block the opening of brain blood vessels after trauma occurs to the brain. By identifying specific stem cells and concentrations of stem cells, the Company believes it has discovered a "therapeutic window" for treatment of multiple types of brain injury.

"As we are advancing our basic research experiments supporting the planned FDA application for initiating clinical trials, our collaborators are identifying novel mechanisms of action by which our cellular product exerts its activity," said Famela Ramos, Director of Business Development and co-inventor of the patent. "The finding that we can modulate the endothelium, which is in direct contact with the blood, suggests we have the potential to not only stimulate production of new blood vessels to enhance regeneration of brain function, but also to prevent thrombosis and inflammation."

The findings, which are covered in a recently filed provisional patent cover utilization of mesenchymal stem cells for suppression of inflammation induced endothelial cell death, inhibition of inflammation stimulated induction of immunogenicity, and downregulation of brain injury associated blood coagulation.

"Our scientific team is laser focused on preparing our IND for utilizing the clinical stage mesenchymal stem cell, JadiCell™ for treatment of CTE. The recent findings that mesenchymal stem cells in general, and JadiCells™ specifically, can suppress endothelial cell abnormalities associated with brain injury, positions our Company in a unique place for attacking this terrible condition in a multidisciplinary manner," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com , and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-identifies-new-mechanism-of-mesenchymal-stem-cell-treatment-of-brain-injury-301160667.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International


