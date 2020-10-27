WEC Energy Group to announce 2020 third-quarter results Nov. 3

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) will issue its 2020 third-quarter earnings news release before the stock market opens Tuesday, Nov. 3. A conference call for security analysts is scheduled for the same day at 1 p.m. Central time.

To listen to webcast

Go to wecenergygroup.com. Under 'Webcasts,' select 'Q3 Earnings' at any point within 15 minutes of the start of the call, which begins at 1 p.m. Central time.

Detailed financial information will be available on the WEC Energy Group website by 6:30 a.m. Central time Nov. 3.

To listen to conference call

All interested parties, including stockholders, news media and the public, are invited to listen. Call 877-683-2228 up to 15 minutes before the starting time. The number for international callers is

647-689-5446. The conference ID is 4494487.

Replay

A replay will be available on the website and by phone. Access to the webcast replay will be available on the website about two hours after the call. Access to a phone replay also will be available approximately two hours after the call and remain accessible through Nov. 17, 2020. Domestic callers should dial 800-585-8367. International callers should dial 416-621-4642. The replay conference ID is 4494487.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 45,000 stockholders of record, 7,500 employees and $35 billion of assets.

