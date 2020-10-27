  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Atlantic Power Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:AT +0% TSX:ATP -4.04%

PR Newswire

DEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020

DEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) (TSX: ATP) ("Atlantic Power" or the "Company") plans to release its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on the afternoon of Monday, November 9, 2020. A telephone conference call and webcast hosted by Atlantic Power's management team will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 8:00 AM ET. Management's prepared remarks and the accompanying presentation for the conference call will be posted on the Conference Calls page of the Company's website (www.atlanticpower.com) on the evening of November 9. During the conference call, management will present brief prepared remarks with the majority of the time allocated to addressing questions from analysts and investors.

Conference Call / Webcast Information:
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Start Time: 8:00 AM ET
Phone Numbers:
U.S. (Toll Free): 1-855-239-3193
Canada (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9657
International (Toll): 1-412-542-4129
Conference Access: Please request access to the Atlantic Power conference call.
Webcast: The call will be broadcast over Atlantic Power's website at www.atlanticpower.com.

Replay / Archive Information:
Replay: Access conference call number 10149633 at the following telephone numbers:
U.S. (Toll Free): 1-877-344-7529
Canada (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9658
International (Toll): 1-412-317-0088
The replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through December 10, 2020 at 11:59 PM ET.
Webcast archive: The conference call will be archived on Atlantic Power's website at www.atlanticpower.com for a period of 12 months.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power is an independent power producer that owns power generation assets in eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada. The Company's generation projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and other creditworthy large customers predominantly under long–term PPAs that have expiration dates ranging from 2020 to 2043. The Company seeks to minimize its exposure to commodity prices through provisions in the contracts, fuel supply agreements and hedging arrangements. The projects are diversified by geography, fuel type, technology, dispatch profile and offtaker (customer). Approximately 75% of the projects in operation are 100% owned and directly operated and maintained by the Company. The Company has expertise in operating most fuel types, including gas, hydro, and biomass, and it owns a 40% interest in one coal project.

Atlantic Power's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AT and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATP. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.atlanticpower.com or contact:

Atlantic Power Corporation
Investor Relations
(617) 977-2700
[email protected]

Copies of the Company's financial data and other publicly filed documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml under "Atlantic Power Corporation" or on the Company's website.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-power-corporation-announces-dates-for-third-quarter-2020-results-and-conference-call-301160340.html

SOURCE Atlantic Power Corporation


