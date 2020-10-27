Tivity Health to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) will present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference to be held November 9-12, 2020. Richard Ashworth, president & chief executive officer, Adam Holland, chief financial officer and Tommy Lewis, chief operating officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. A live audio-only webcast and replay of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.tivityhealth.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the discussion to download and install any necessary audio software.

About Tivity Health, Inc.

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living™. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

