Coach Presents "Holiday Is Where You Find It" A Holiday Campaign Championing The Importance Of Family And Optimism

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach unveils "Holiday Is Where You Find It," its message for the 2020 holiday season, starring global faces of the house Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan with their families, as well as ambassadors Kiko Mizuhara, Jeremy Lin and Yang Zi and other members of the Coach Family.

Created during the unique events of 2020, the campaign spotlights Coach's belief in positivity, finding joy in the little things and seeking comfort in togetherness and familiar traditions. "Holiday Is Where You Find It" will be unveiled as a series of short vignettes and images in which the cast are seen celebrating traditions new and old. It underscores the message that holiday is a state-of-mind—no matter how you're celebrating this year.

The campaign features "families" of the cast, including Jennifer Lopez's mother, Guadelupe Lopez, and children Emme and Max Muñiz. Jordan is photographed celebrating Kwanzaa with his parents Michael A. Jordan and Donna Jordan, brother Khalid Jordan and sister Jamila Jordan-Theus. Kiko Mizuhara appears alongside her sister, Yuka Mizuhara, while Jeremy Lin appears with his friend and trainer Josh Fan. It also features additional content with an extended Coach Family, including Camila Morrone, Megan Thee Stallion, Quincy, Yuna, and Ramla Ali.

To bring the campaign to life, Coach worked with a global family of creatives, including photographers and directors Ryan McGinley, Renell Medrano, Hao Zeng, Brad Ogbonna, Takako Noel, Yuaan, Fan Xin, DJ Furth, Zhangmeng, Jian LV and Christelle de Castro.

"Holiday Is Where You Find It" will spotlight the house's Beat Shoulder Bag, inspired by the downtown attitude of New York, and its new Hitch backpack and belt bag for men.

ABOUT COACH

Coach is a global design house of modern luxury leather goods, apparel, footwear, fragrance, eyewear and a full range of lifestyle accessories. Founded in 1941, Coach has a longstanding reputation built on quality craftsmanship and is defined by its confident New York style. The brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury for today with an authenticity and innovation that is uniquely Coach. Coach products are available in approximately 55 countries through its network of directly operated stores, travel retail shops and sales to wholesale customers and independent third party distributors, as well as through coach.com.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

