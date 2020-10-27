Nordstrom Expands Convenience for Los Angeles Customers with Two New Nordstrom Local Service Hubs

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of being closer to customers to better serve them on their terms, leading fashion retailer Nordstrom is opening two additional Nordstrom Local service hubs in Newport Beach and Manhattan Beach. The 1,193 square foot Nordstrom Local Newport Beach (2043 Westcliff Drive) will open Friday, Nov. 6, and the 1,886 square foot Nordstrom Local Manhattan Beach (451 Manhattan Beach Blvd.) will open in the coming months.

"Opening Nordstrom Local service hubs in the Los Angeles area is part of the continuation of our market strategy in one of our largest markets to provide customers with greater access to merchandise selection and faster delivery while increasing convenience and connection through our services," said Ken Worzel, chief operating officer at Nordstrom. "Nordstrom Local customers who engage with our services at a Local including curbside pick-up, returns, alterations and styling spend more than two-and-a-half times compared to other customers."

At Nordstrom Local Newport Beach and Manhattan Beach customers will have access to the following services:

Order Pickup: Order it today from Nordstrom.com, NordstromRack.com or HauteLook.com and pick it up in your neighborhood.

These two newest Nordstrom Local locations mark the fourth and fifth service hubs in the Los Angeles area, which include Melrose, Brentwood and Downtown Los Angeles. There are also Nordstrom Local's in New York City on the Upper East Side and in the West Village.

In addition to these new Nordstrom Locals, Nordstrom also expanded its services and fulfillment solutions for customers in Los Angeles to better serve them on their terms, serving as a unique point of differentiation including:

Customers can now pick-up Nordstrom.com, NordstromRack.com and HauteLook.com orders at any Nordstrom Rack store.

store. Southern California customers can digitally shop across all the stores in their area and pick-up their purchases at the store of their choosing the next day, giving customers four times greater product selection.

customers can digitally shop across all the stores in their area and pick-up their purchases at the store of their choosing the next day, giving customers four times greater product selection. Starting Nov. 5 , Nordstrom cardmembers in Southern California are eligible for free two-day home delivery.

, Nordstrom cardmembers in are eligible for free two-day home delivery. Later this year, customers will be able to pick up their U.S. NordstromRack.com and HauteLook.com orders at their nearest Nordstrom and Nordstrom Local.

Los Angeles is one of Nordstrom's largest markets with 14 full-line stores, 30 Rack stores and soon to be five Locals with the addition of these two new locations.

