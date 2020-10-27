NuVasive to Participate as Gold Level Sponsor at SMISS Annual Forum

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced it will participate as a gold level sponsor at the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS) Annual Forum held virtually from October 29-31, 2020. NuVasive is also a committed platinum level sponsor of the annual forum for the proceeding three years, to further support the advancement of less invasive spine surgery.

"Our sponsorship of the SMISS annual forum marks the beginning of a partnership to educate surgeons on the benefits of less invasive spine surgery and the various approaches to enable a truly patient-specific and optimized surgical outcome," said Massimo Calafiore, executive vice president, Global Business Units at NuVasive. "As an industry leader in less invasive procedural techniques, we look forward to working alongside the SMISS presidential and leadership committees to help transform spine surgery and further advance the standard of care for patients."

During the virtual event, NuVasive will participate in two live workshops:

How Advanced Materials Science™ (AMS) Technologies Helped Improve Clinical and Financial Outcomes at Nebraska Spine Hospital, presented by J. Brian Gill , orthopedic surgeon at the Nebraska Spine and Pain Center. The workshop will take place on Saturday, October 31 from 6:40 a.m.-6:55 a.m. PT ; and

presented by J. , orthopedic surgeon at the Nebraska Spine and Pain Center. The workshop will take place on from ; and NuVasive: Pioneers in Single-Position Surgery - An Analysis of Lateral & Prone, presented by Alex Thomas , neurosurgeon at Atlantic Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists. The workshop will take place on Saturday, October 31 from 8:20 a.m.-8:25 a.m. PT .

NuVasive is also the exclusive sponsor of the "Young Surgeon Free Paper on Demand Series" that includes 12 sessions for surgeons to view throughout the meeting, including Adopting a New Surgical Technique: A Personal Journey with XLIF®, presented by Ivan Cheng, spine surgeon and professor of orthopedic surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center.

"NuVasive's long-term commitment to SMISS is a reflection of its prioritization of the value of surgeon education," said Juan Uribe, SMISS president and chief of the division of spinal disorders at Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona. "SMISS is pleased to work together with NuVasive in creating a curriculum that will support young surgeon development and the adoption of less invasive procedures that are more efficient in the operating room and enable better clinical outcomes for the patient."

In addition, NuVasive will host a virtual exhibit featuring several technologies as part of its comprehensive procedural portfolio for less invasive surgery, including:

X360™ system – Comprehensive approach to lateral single-position surgery, which leverages advanced techniques and technologies to deliver patient-specific care, while enhancing operating room workflow and efficiency;

AMS – Porous implant technologies combining the inherent benefits of porosity with the advantageous material properties of PEEK and titanium, designed for fusion; and

Pulse® platform – Integrated technology platform that includes neuromonitoring, surgical planning, radiation reduction, imaging and navigation functions, with extensible capabilities for robotics and smart tools, designed to improve a surgeon's ability to utilize less invasive surgical techniques.1

1 Certain applications of the Pulse platform are under development and not available for commercial sale; robotics and smart tools are not cleared for use by the FDA.

