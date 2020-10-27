5 Top Yielding Companies With Low Price-Earnings Ratios

As of Oct. 27, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following companies have low price-earnings ratios and are owned by gurus. While some of them are great value investments, others may need to be researched more carefully, according to the discounted cash flow calculator.

Invesco

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust's (IQI) dividend yield is 4.88% and the payout ratio is 0.36. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a price-book ratio of 0.87. The company's average yield was 5.53% over the past 10 years.

The share price has risen 3.17% over the past 12 months and is now 6.95% below the 52-week high and 35.44% above the 52-week low.

The diversified, closed-end management investment company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.36% and return on assets of 7.7% are outperforming 86% of companies in the asset management industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.63 is below the industry median of 0.82.

CrossAmerica

CrossAmerica Partners LP's (CAPL) yield is 13.59% with a payout ratio of 0.87. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a price-book ratio of 4.93. The company's average yield was 9.58% over the past 10 years.

The stock has declined 1.67% over the last 12 months and is now 21.93% below the 52-week high and 126.87% above the 52-week low.

The company, which operates in wholesale and retail, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 84.3% and return on assets of 9.38% are outperforming 91% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is below the industry median of 0.45.

Nuveen

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund's (NXJ) dividend yield is 4.71% with a payout ratio of 0.28. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.70.

Shares have declined 0.52% over the last 12 months and are now 9.88% below the 52-week high and 26.32% above the 52-week low.

The asset management company has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 3 out of 10. The company's return on equity of 13.87% and return on assets of 9.22% are outperforming 88% of competitors in the asset management industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with no debt.

FutureFuel

The dividend yield of FutureFuel Corp. (FF) is 1.92% with a payout ratio of 0.09. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 4.82. The company's average yield was 2.12% over the past 10 years.

Shares have climbed 31.12% over the last 12 months and are now trading 16.01% below the 52-week high and 42.74% above the 52-week low.

The company, which manufactures and sells biofuels and chemicals, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.37% and return on assets of 21.67% are outperforming 96% of companies in the chemicals industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 637.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 5.058% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.63%, HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.64% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61%.

Hawkins

Hawkins Inc.'s (HWKN) dividend yield is 1.85% and the payout ratio is 0.30. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 15.98. The company's average yield was 1.90% over the past 10 years.

Shares have risen 33.22% over the past 12 months and are currently trading 16.21% below the 52-week high and 87.10% above the 52-week low.

The company, which provides chemicals and ingredients, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.95% and return on equity of 8.36% are outperforming 80% of competitors in the chemicals industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is far below the industry median of 0.65.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Renaissance Technologies with 1.33% of outstanding shares, followed by Royce with 0.82%, Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: