5 Undervalued Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Value

North American Construction

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) was trading around $8.31 per share as of Oct. 27. The Peter Lynch fair value is $30.84, which suggests the stock is undervalued with a 73% margin of safety. The stock registered a 52-week decrease of 22.56%.

The company, which sells to heavy civil construction and mining contractors, has a market cap of $240.32 million and an enterprise value of $556.89 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6.70 which is higher than 71% of companies in the oil & gas industry. The share price is currently 33.31% below its 52-week high and 102.12% above its 52-week low. The price-book ratio is 1.33.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.85% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%.

A-Mark

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) was trading around $33.05 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $41.63, which suggests it is undervalued with a 21% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has climbed 219%.

The precious metal trading company has a market cap of $232.51 million and an enterprise value of $415.39 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 7.67 which is higher than 80% of companies in the capital markets industry. The share price is currently 12.10% below its 52-week high and 342.44% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.19% of outstanding shares.

Danaos

Danaos Corp. (DAC) was trading around $9.28 per share. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a fair price of $276.50, which suggests it is undervalued with a 97% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 21.47%.

The company, which provides international seaborne transportation services, has a market cap of $209.46 million and an enterprise value of $1.62 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 1.37 which is higher than 698% of companies in the transportation industry. The share price is currently 29.27% below its 52-week high and 271.20% above its 52-week low.

Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) was trading around $2.66 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $22.50, which suggests the company is undervalued with an 88% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has climbed 37.62%.

The company, which provides chemistry-based technology solutions, has a market cap of $192.53 million and an enterprise value of $147.61 million.

The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 1.82 and is currently 13.92% below its 52-week high and 303.03% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholders are David Nierenberg (Trades, Portfolio) with 6.23% of outstanding shares, Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.97% and Simons' firm with 0.11%.

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) was trading around $25.10 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a fair price of $32.83, which suggests it is undervalued with a 24% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock price has declined 19.81%.

The company, which manufactures premium quality footwear and apparel, has a market cap of $183.61 million and an enterprise value of $158 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.08, which is higher than 62% of companies in the manufacturing, apparel and accessories industry. The share price is currently 26.07% below its 52-week high and 67.78% above its 52-week low.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 4.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.93% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.84%.

