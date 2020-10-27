  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2610)  | Author's Website |

5 Undervalued Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Value

North American Construction on the list

October 27, 2020 | About: RCKY +0.17% FTK -0.78% DAC +4.1% AMRK +3.26% NOA +3.21%

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of Oct. 27, the following companies are trading below their Peter Lynch fair value with wide margins of safety and have had positive performances over the past 12 months.

North American Construction

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) was trading around $8.31 per share as of Oct. 27. The Peter Lynch fair value is $30.84, which suggests the stock is undervalued with a 73% margin of safety. The stock registered a 52-week decrease of 22.56%.

The company, which sells to heavy civil construction and mining contractors, has a market cap of $240.32 million and an enterprise value of $556.89 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6.70 which is higher than 71% of companies in the oil & gas industry. The share price is currently 33.31% below its 52-week high and 102.12% above its 52-week low. The price-book ratio is 1.33.

fdb0cbedead82256fd64dffc344ef982.png

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.85% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%.

A-Mark

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) was trading around $33.05 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $41.63, which suggests it is undervalued with a 21% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has climbed 219%.

The precious metal trading company has a market cap of $232.51 million and an enterprise value of $415.39 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 7.67 which is higher than 80% of companies in the capital markets industry. The share price is currently 12.10% below its 52-week high and 342.44% above its 52-week low.

b1f8643ae8b2953558fda1ed032d9f4a.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.19% of outstanding shares.

Danaos

Danaos Corp. (DAC) was trading around $9.28 per share. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a fair price of $276.50, which suggests it is undervalued with a 97% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 21.47%.

fa2660ebc1df1f19696da9cd0b3a2206.png

The company, which provides international seaborne transportation services, has a market cap of $209.46 million and an enterprise value of $1.62 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 1.37 which is higher than 698% of companies in the transportation industry. The share price is currently 29.27% below its 52-week high and 271.20% above its 52-week low.

Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) was trading around $2.66 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $22.50, which suggests the company is undervalued with an 88% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has climbed 37.62%.

The company, which provides chemistry-based technology solutions, has a market cap of $192.53 million and an enterprise value of $147.61 million.

The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 1.82 and is currently 13.92% below its 52-week high and 303.03% above its 52-week low.

ace487bfd6849dd1dc40a12f4c812170.png

The company's largest guru shareholders are David Nierenberg (Trades, Portfolio) with 6.23% of outstanding shares, Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.97% and Simons' firm with 0.11%.

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) was trading around $25.10 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a fair price of $32.83, which suggests it is undervalued with a 24% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock price has declined 19.81%.

4f3c2762118994efeac465c4289fd189.png

The company, which manufactures premium quality footwear and apparel, has a market cap of $183.61 million and an enterprise value of $158 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.08, which is higher than 62% of companies in the manufacturing, apparel and accessories industry. The share price is currently 26.07% below its 52-week high and 67.78% above its 52-week low.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 4.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.93% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.84%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned in this article.

