  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) CEO, TSC Bank, Director TSC Brian S Fetterolf Bought $76,104 of Shares

October 27, 2020 | About: TSC -2.45%

CEO, TSC Bank, Director TSC of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian S Fetterolf (insider trades) bought 5,600 shares of TSC on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $13.59 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $76,104.

TriState Capital Holdings Inc is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides banking products and services serving the middle-market businesses in markets throughout the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey and New York. TriState Capital Holdings Inc has a market cap of $391.940 million; its shares were traded at around $13.14 with a P/E ratio of 9.52 and P/S ratio of 1.97. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with TriState Capital Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, TSC Bank, Director TSC Brian S Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of TSC stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $13.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TSC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)