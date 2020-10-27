Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) CEO, TSC Bank, Director TSC Brian S Fetterolf Bought $76,104 of Shares

CEO, TSC Bank, Director TSC of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian S Fetterolf (insider trades) bought 5,600 shares of TSC on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $13.59 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $76,104.

TriState Capital Holdings Inc is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides banking products and services serving the middle-market businesses in markets throughout the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey and New York. TriState Capital Holdings Inc has a market cap of $391.940 million; its shares were traded at around $13.14 with a P/E ratio of 9.52 and P/S ratio of 1.97. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with TriState Capital Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

