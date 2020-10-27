Randolph Co Inc Buys Qualys Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Randolph Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Qualys Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Randolph Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Randolph Co Inc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $582 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Randolph Co Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/randolph+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,823 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Visa Inc (V) - 176,074 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Target Corp (TGT) - 199,723 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 161,507 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Corning Inc (GLW) - 774,142 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.84 and $124.11, with an estimated average price of $106.82. The stock is now traded at around $97.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 63,725 shares as of .

Randolph Co Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat. The sale prices were between $52.11 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $54.65.