  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Randolph Co Inc Buys Qualys Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat

October 27, 2020 | About: QLYS +1.14% MOAT -0.04%

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Randolph Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Qualys Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Randolph Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Randolph Co Inc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $582 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: QLYS,
  • Added Positions: GSY,
  • Sold Out: MOAT,

For the details of Randolph Co Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/randolph+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Randolph Co Inc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,823 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 176,074 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  3. Target Corp (TGT) - 199,723 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio.
  4. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 161,507 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  5. Corning Inc (GLW) - 774,142 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.84 and $124.11, with an estimated average price of $106.82. The stock is now traded at around $97.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 63,725 shares as of .

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT)

Randolph Co Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat. The sale prices were between $52.11 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $54.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Randolph Co Inc. Also check out:

1. Randolph Co Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Randolph Co Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Randolph Co Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Randolph Co Inc keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)