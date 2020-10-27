Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Oracle Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Stephenson National Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Expedia Group Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Oracle Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephenson National Bank & Trust. As of 2020Q3, Stephenson National Bank & Trust owns 225 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 59,741 shares, 17.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 48,912 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 126,877 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB) - 115,583 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.72% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MUNI) - 109,410 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $56.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 109,410 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $116.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $94.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.63 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,143 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $41 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,538 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $35.27, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,593 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 115,583 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 634.63%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $36.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,518 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 82.12%. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,751 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 52.70%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 52.88%. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,591 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 59.92%. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,462 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 39.83%. The sale prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $181.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Stephenson National Bank & Trust still held 3,554 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 92.63%. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Stephenson National Bank & Trust still held 270 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 39.47%. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $69.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Stephenson National Bank & Trust still held 1,454 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 24.37%. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Stephenson National Bank & Trust still held 4,344 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Carvana Co by 39.5%. The sale prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71. The stock is now traded at around $207.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Stephenson National Bank & Trust still held 1,043 shares as of .

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 24.97%. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $123.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Stephenson National Bank & Trust still held 1,355 shares as of .