NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys The Shyft Group Inc, Altabancorp, First Horizon National Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, The Shyft Group Inc

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan (Current Portfolio) buys The Shyft Group Inc, Altabancorp, First Horizon National Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Legg Mason Inc, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. As of 2020Q3, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 492 stocks with a total value of $557 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 318,800 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 153,000 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,500 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 70,000 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,385 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of .

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.95. The stock is now traded at around $19.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,088 shares as of .

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $31.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,204 shares as of .

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.61 and $122.03, with an estimated average price of $106.86. The stock is now traded at around $113.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $64.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,628 shares as of .

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,766 shares as of .

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.29 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.74.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in The Meet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $6.25.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.