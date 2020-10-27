Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Nikola Corp, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD WORLD FDS

Manchester, VT, based Investment company Manchester Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Nikola Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, sells United Parcel Service Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manchester Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Manchester Capital Management LLC owns 643 stocks with a total value of $643 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NKLA, SPAQ, CGNX, NEE, HZNP, SIBN, TREX, ARKK, XLRN, RP, ACAD, CABO, EQIX, LSCC, PTON, ABMD, AMD, A, ALGN, ALSN, ALNY, ATUS, ABC, PLAN, ANSS, AMAT, ARES, ANET, ARW, AZPN, AVTR, BWXT, BBY, BMRN, BKI, BAH, BR, BRO, BRKR, CHRW, CDNS, CAH, CNC, CDAY, CERN, CHGG, LNG, CFG, CCOI, CMA, CBSH, CPRT, CSGP, CRWD, CCI, DOCU, DG, DCI, DNKN, DT, EWBC, EW, ENPH, ENTG, EPAM, ELS, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FLIR, FDS, FAST, FFIV, FND, FTNT, IT, GDDY, GGG, GRUB, HCA, HDS, HEI.A, JKHY, HSY, HOLX, HRL, JBHT, IEX, IMMU, INCY, KLAC, KEYS, LSTR, LVS, LECO, LITE, MKTX, MASI, MTCH, MXIM, MCHP, MPWR, MNST, NBIX, NWSA, NTRS, OKTA, ODFL, PRAH, PTC, PAYC, POOL, QRVO, RPM, RF, RMD, RNG, RHI, ROL, ROST, RGLD, SPGI, SEIC, SSNC, HSIC, SGEN, NOW, SHW, SPG, SWKS, WORK, SNE, SPLK, SQ, TTWO, TME, TTC, TRU, TRMB, TWST, UBER, USFD, VLO, VEEV, VRSK, VMW, WEN, WDAY, ZEN, ZION, ZS, ZNGA, TEAM, G, INFO, NVCR, STNE, SPOT, ESTC,
- Added Positions: XLV, VGSH, GLD, TDOC, VT, TNDM, ERII, DRNA, RXN, CRM, INTU, ZM, PG, MKC, BRBS, NFLX, SNPS, ULTA, SYY, LUV, TMUS, TER, ROKU, UNP, VFC, VXF, VRTX, WSM, ACN, IQV, ADSK, BKNG, EOG, FSLY, BEN, GPC, HPQ, IONS, SNAP, LULU, LL, MCO, PBCT, PINS, BABA, SCHB,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, SPY, VGT, AAPL, VO, MSFT, OEF, AMZN, VAW, XLP, BRK.B, EFA, HD, UNH, TSLA, GOOG, DIS, MMM, VOE, VTV, XOM, JPM, V, ADBE, GOOGL, NVDA, VBR, AMGN, INTC, LOW, MRK, VOO, VBK, BAC, BIIB, HON, MCD, ORCL, PYPL, PEP, TXN, TMO, VWO, ABT, ABBV, AMT, CVS, CVX, KO, IBM, IYH, EL, MA, NOC, PFE, SCHW, XLK, TJX, VIG, VZ, WFC, ANTM, BMY, CAT, C, CMCSA, DHR, FISV, DSI, LLY, PM, QCOM, TFC, LIN, ALL, AEP, ADI, AZO, BLL, BDX, BA, CI, CME, CLX, COST, CMI, D, DUK, EBAY, ECL, FB, GS, ITW, ICE, IWF, KXI, KMB, LMT, MMC, MAS, MRNA, MSI, NKE, PPG, ROK, RWR, TRV, YUM, ZBH, T, APD, AKAM, MO, AXP, AMP, ADM, ADP, BAX, AVGO, BF.B, CPB, CARR, CHTR, CTAS, CTXS, CTSH, CL, COP, DELL, DD, FIS, GE, HST, HII, IR, IVE, IWM, K, LRCX, MTB, MPC, MAR, MET, MDLZ, NTAP, NI, NAC, OTIS, PAYX, PXD, RTX, SHOP, SNA, SO, STT, SYK, TGT, TIF, TWLO, USB, VEA, VAR, VB, WBA, WM, XLNX, YUMC, ALLE, TT, ARTNA, AVNS, CC, CTVA, XRAY, DLTR, DOW, EMR, EFX, FITB, FTV, FBHS, GD, GWW, HUM, J, JEF, JNPR, KHC, VAC, MCK, MWA, NLOK, NUE, PCAR, PNW, PRU, SLB, SCHX, SBUX, TPR, BLD, MGK, BND, VREX, VTI, WAT, WY, ETN, MDT,
- Sold Out: FPL, VYM, DTE, TSN, GPN, AES, LEN, ENB, EIX, DHI, HOG, GLW, CAG, CINF, IP, PSX, PSA, SWK, LM, AIG, SCHR, SNX, SCHH, SCHF, FNDX, FNDA, FNDF, SCHE, SCHP, SCHC, SRCL, LNC, TLRDQ, TDC, EMLC, VNQI, VMBS, VIAC, WMB, JCI, GT, ASIX, ASH, BIDU, BHF, CDK, CF, CMG, CNDT, HYLB, F, GPS, SCHA, IWN, KDP, KMI, LW, L, LOGM, MFC, DGX, REZI, SPIB,
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 717,645 shares, 18.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.73%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 248,523 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 500,508 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37%
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 486,363 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 641.71%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 164,167 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio.
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nikola Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03. The stock is now traded at around $21.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,600 shares as of .New Purchase: Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (SPAQ)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $10.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,572 shares as of .New Purchase: Cognex Corp (CGNX)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.05 and $71.52, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,554 shares as of .New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $77.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,817 shares as of .New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $77.84, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $73.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,865 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 641.71%. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $106.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 486,363 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 350.16%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 37,057 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 32.63%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,295 shares as of .Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 209.95%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $223.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of .Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $95.43 and $116.09, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,574 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VT)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 56.90%. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24. The stock is now traded at around $81.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,303 shares as of .Sold Out: First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $4.26, with an estimated average price of $3.98.Sold Out: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79.Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $22.78 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $26.89.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $36.61.
