SlateStone Wealth, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells Invesco S P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

October 27, 2020 | About: PG +1.41% CRM +3.98% JPST +0.01% CPRT +0.89% FBND +0.15% QUAL +0.08% KSU -1.83% PANW +0.56% LVGO +5.13% SNOW +4.31% IYR -0.49%

Investment company SlateStone Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Kansas City Southern, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, FIDELITY COV TRS, sells Invesco S P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SlateStone Wealth, LLC. As of 2020Q3, SlateStone Wealth, LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SlateStone Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/slatestone+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SlateStone Wealth, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 84,595 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,880 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 88,334 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 193,450 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 42,055 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%
New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $176.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,915 shares as of .

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $232.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,325 shares as of .

New Purchase: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of .

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $262.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IYR)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,363 shares as of .

New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of .

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 62.34%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 27,056 shares as of .

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 327.74%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,878 shares as of .

Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 112,216 shares as of .

Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Copart Inc by 113.66%. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $112.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,881 shares as of .

Added: FIDELITY COV TRS (FBND)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 154.93%. The purchase prices were between $53.77 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $54.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,252 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,314 shares as of .

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of SlateStone Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

