SlateStone Wealth, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells Invesco S P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company SlateStone Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Kansas City Southern, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, FIDELITY COV TRS, sells Invesco S P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SlateStone Wealth, LLC. As of 2020Q3, SlateStone Wealth, LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KSU, PANW, LVGO, SNOW, IYR, SH, GBTC, GS, MRVL, EA, D, Z, DOG, PPL, MDT, MO, NEOS,

KSU, PANW, LVGO, SNOW, IYR, SH, GBTC, GS, MRVL, EA, D, Z, DOG, PPL, MDT, MO, NEOS, Added Positions: PG, CRM, JPST, CPRT, FBND, QUAL, LULU, SPDW, MS, SQ, LLY, UNH, JNJ, NEA, SPEM, BABA, QCOM, AVGO, MA, NOW, VTV, COST, HON, FB, DDOG, ZM, CSCO, RSG, HD, JPM, STWD, AMGN, VHT, NKE, VZ, MMM, NEE, PZA, ECL, TGTX, ORCL, ROKU, BMY, NSRGY,

PG, CRM, JPST, CPRT, FBND, QUAL, LULU, SPDW, MS, SQ, LLY, UNH, JNJ, NEA, SPEM, BABA, QCOM, AVGO, MA, NOW, VTV, COST, HON, FB, DDOG, ZM, CSCO, RSG, HD, JPM, STWD, AMGN, VHT, NKE, VZ, MMM, NEE, PZA, ECL, TGTX, ORCL, ROKU, BMY, NSRGY, Reduced Positions: XSLV, GDX, SHV, AAPL, IWF, SPTM, ARKK, IWD, MU, AOM, ARCC, APH, BIL, AYX, SPAB, VYM, BAC, VOO, ABBV, IVV, RTX, SPLK, GLD, VTI, INTC, FDX, MUB, SPIB, MSFT, IAGG, CRWD, AOR, APD, ZTS, GOOGL, EEM, NVDA, PYPL, KMB, LMT, RPG, IAU, SGOL, WMT, TGT, HSY, ADBE, ABT, XLK, VWO, NOBL, GDXJ, EFAV, T, DIS, SBUX, SAP, MRK, SCHV, AXP, EXPD, XOM, USMV, GE,

XSLV, GDX, SHV, AAPL, IWF, SPTM, ARKK, IWD, MU, AOM, ARCC, APH, BIL, AYX, SPAB, VYM, BAC, VOO, ABBV, IVV, RTX, SPLK, GLD, VTI, INTC, FDX, MUB, SPIB, MSFT, IAGG, CRWD, AOR, APD, ZTS, GOOGL, EEM, NVDA, PYPL, KMB, LMT, RPG, IAU, SGOL, WMT, TGT, HSY, ADBE, ABT, XLK, VWO, NOBL, GDXJ, EFAV, T, DIS, SBUX, SAP, MRK, SCHV, AXP, EXPD, XOM, USMV, GE, Sold Out: FSLY, SYK, ALL, CVS, VEU, IJR, AOA, AOK, CL, USB, IWV, AFL, HPQ, AKRXQ,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 84,595 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,880 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 88,334 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 193,450 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 42,055 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $176.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,915 shares as of .

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $232.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,325 shares as of .

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of .

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $262.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of .

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,363 shares as of .

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of .

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 62.34%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 27,056 shares as of .

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 327.74%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,878 shares as of .

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 112,216 shares as of .

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Copart Inc by 113.66%. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $112.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,881 shares as of .

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 154.93%. The purchase prices were between $53.77 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $54.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,252 shares as of .

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,314 shares as of .

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.