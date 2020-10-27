National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Pfizer Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Investment company National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Pfizer Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur. As of 2020Q3, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur owns 54 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+mutual+insurance+federation+of+agricultural+cooperatives/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 10,043,800 shares, 18.12% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 10,753,317 shares, 17.82% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 4,342,947 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 4,125,832 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 3,300,650 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $282.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.42%. The holding were 2,521,000 shares as of .

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 106.06%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of .

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of .

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.