  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Pfizer Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

October 27, 2020 | About: PFE -0.2% MDT -1.66% QQQ +0.94% XLU +0.53%

Investment company National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Pfizer Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur. As of 2020Q3, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur owns 54 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: QQQ,
  • Added Positions: PFE, MDT,
  • Reduced Positions: IWB,
  • Sold Out: XLU,

For the details of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+mutual+insurance+federation+of+agricultural+cooperatives/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 10,043,800 shares, 18.12% of the total portfolio.
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 10,753,317 shares, 17.82% of the total portfolio.
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 4,342,947 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 4,125,832 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio.
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 3,300,650 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $282.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.42%. The holding were 2,521,000 shares as of .

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 106.06%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of .

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives. Also check out:

1. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives's Undervalued Stocks
2. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives's Top Growth Companies, and
3. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)