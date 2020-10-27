North American Management Corp Buys Carrier Global Corp, TJX Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Otis Worldwide Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company North American Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Carrier Global Corp, TJX Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Otis Worldwide Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North American Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, North American Management Corp owns 104 stocks with a total value of $623 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of NORTH AMERICAN MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+american+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 260,468 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.8% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 194,697 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 237,849 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 368,456 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 249,769 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%

North American Management Corp initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 86,491 shares as of .

North American Management Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,950 shares as of .

North American Management Corp added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 100.27%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 376,220 shares as of .

North American Management Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 47.41%. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,464 shares as of .

North American Management Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 43.04%. The purchase prices were between $134.26 and $157, with an estimated average price of $144.38. The stock is now traded at around $149.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,823 shares as of .

North American Management Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,590 shares as of .

North American Management Corp sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

North American Management Corp sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.