Royce Investment Partners Comments on Bravura Solutions

The most notable was Australia's Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS), which provides software solutions for the wealth management and funds administration industries. It was the top detracting position in 3Q20. In late August, the firm reported positive results for the fiscal year ended 6/30/20, a period that saw revenues climb by 6% and EBITDA jump by some 19%. However, the company also reported a lengthening of the sales cycle, no new customer deals, and a generally conservative outlook for 2021—all primarily related to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. This news appeared to fall short of investors' expectations as the shares corrected on the report, despite the progress made so far in 2020. I should also mention that our long-term experience with Bravura has been positive. It was among the Strategy's top-10 contributors, for example, over the three-year period ended 9/30/20 and remained one of our largest positions at the end of September.

From Royce Investments Partners' International Premier third-quarter 2020 update and outlook.

About the author: