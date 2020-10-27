  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sydnee Gatewood
Royce Investment Partners Comments on Daifuku

Guru stock highlight

October 27, 2020

Japan's Daifuku (TSE:6383), which makes material handling equipment such as automated storage systems, conveyors, and automatic sorters, was our top contributor for the year-to-date period. We like its leading global positions in a diverse selection of attractive end markets that range from automated warehousing to semiconductor manufacturing, as well as its large and increasing share of aftermarket revenues. This supports enduring customer relationships that can generate 15-20 years of repeat revenues. In August, Daifuku reported favorable results for its 2020 fiscal first quarter, including a 40%-plus increase in operating income over 2019's first fiscal quarter. The company also announced that it was maintaining its cautiously optimistic outlook for 2021.

From Royce Investments Partners' International Premier third-quarter 2020 update and outlook.

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

