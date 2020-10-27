  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cedar Capital, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Twilio Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Cedar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Twilio Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Okta Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cedar Capital, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cedar Capital, LLC
  1. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 19,314 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.71%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,138 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.94%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 30,883 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 31,352 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.28%
  5. Square Inc (SQ) - 38,211 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.21%
New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 42,313 shares as of .

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $286.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 13,895 shares as of .

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38. The stock is now traded at around $220.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,749 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,519 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,259 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ)

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,959 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 106.90%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 41,006 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 867.28%. The purchase prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 25,043 shares as of .

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $500.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 19,314 shares as of .

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $321.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 19,219 shares as of .

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 72,482 shares as of .

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $251.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of .

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9.

Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43.

Sold Out: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.7 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $6.74.

Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $6.49 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $7.68.

Sold Out: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Sold Out: MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW (EWJ)

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW. The sale prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27.



