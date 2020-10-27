  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys Ormat Technologies Inc, Itron Inc, Gentherm Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Noah Holdings, Daqo New Energy Corp

October 27, 2020 | About: ORA -0.62% ITRI -0.03% THRM -2.09% CME -0.29% NEE +0.27% TSM -0.16% NOAH +0.44%

Woodland Hills, CA, based Investment company Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Ormat Technologies Inc, Itron Inc, Gentherm Inc, CME Group Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Noah Holdings, Daqo New Energy Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guinness+atkinson+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 15,953 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3%
  2. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 54,720 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 15,040 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,110 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 55,183 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 70.19%. The purchase prices were between $54.86 and $64.04, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $70.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,759 shares as of .

Added: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Itron Inc by 58.54%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $71.41, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of .

Added: Gentherm Inc (THRM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Gentherm Inc by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.23 and $47.14, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,686 shares as of .

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $160.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,922 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of .

Sold Out: Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $29.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc. Also check out:

1. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)