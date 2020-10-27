Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys Ormat Technologies Inc, Itron Inc, Gentherm Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Noah Holdings, Daqo New Energy Corp

Woodland Hills, CA, based Investment company Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Ormat Technologies Inc, Itron Inc, Gentherm Inc, CME Group Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Noah Holdings, Daqo New Energy Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: ORA, ITRI, THRM, CSCO, CME, NEE, PG, RTX, ABBV, AJG, ITW, FSLR, TPIC, ON, BLK, LEA, VFC, GOOG, PAYX, TSM, SWKS, PWR, PEP, ANSS, POWI, INTC, DAN, FLIR, ADI, APH, TSLA,

ORA, ITRI, THRM, CSCO, CME, NEE, PG, RTX, ABBV, AJG, ITW, FSLR, TPIC, ON, BLK, LEA, VFC, GOOG, PAYX, TSM, SWKS, PWR, PEP, ANSS, POWI, INTC, DAN, FLIR, ADI, APH, TSLA, Reduced Positions: QCOM, NVDA, PYPL, LRCX, DHR, EDU, NTES, JD, DQ, BABA, PXD, CNQ, IMO, JNJ, SPWR, SEDG, CSIQ, ENB, AMRC, AFL,

QCOM, NVDA, PYPL, LRCX, DHR, EDU, NTES, JD, DQ, BABA, PXD, CNQ, IMO, JNJ, SPWR, SEDG, CSIQ, ENB, AMRC, AFL, Sold Out: NOAH,

For the details of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guinness+atkinson+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 15,953 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 54,720 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 15,040 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,110 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Nike Inc (NKE) - 55,183 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 70.19%. The purchase prices were between $54.86 and $64.04, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $70.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,759 shares as of .

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Itron Inc by 58.54%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $71.41, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of .

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Gentherm Inc by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.23 and $47.14, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,686 shares as of .

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $160.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,922 shares as of .

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of .

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $29.4.