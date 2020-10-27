Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, CME Group Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Noah Holdings, Nasdaq Inc

Investment company Guinness Asset Management LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, CME Group Inc, First Solar Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Noah Holdings, Nasdaq Inc, JM Smucker Co, Ingersoll Rand Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guinness Asset Management LTD. As of 2020Q3, Guinness Asset Management LTD owns 81 stocks with a total value of $955 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: CSCO, RTX, CME, JNJ, FSLR, NEE, ORA, ON, AMRC, ITRI, NKE, TPIC, CSIQ, BMY, THRM, V, ROP, GOOGL, DQ, MA, AMAT, ICE, KLAC, SEDG, ENPH, MSFT, ABBV, VLO, PXD, CNQ,

CSCO, RTX, CME, JNJ, FSLR, NEE, ORA, ON, AMRC, ITRI, NKE, TPIC, CSIQ, BMY, THRM, V, ROP, GOOGL, DQ, MA, AMAT, ICE, KLAC, SEDG, ENPH, MSFT, ABBV, VLO, PXD, CNQ, Reduced Positions: AVGO, QCOM, NTES, NDAQ, KKR, ARES, AMG, AMP, TROW,

AVGO, QCOM, NTES, NDAQ, KKR, ARES, AMG, AMP, TROW, Sold Out: NOAH, HON, IR, CBOE, ZBRA, ANTM, WAT, SWK, BKNG, PVH, IOSP, LKQ, MDLZ, JLL, SJM, ATVI, FFIV, EEFT, DSGX, DLX, CTSH, CGNX, CI, FIS, CSL, AAPL, ANSS, AME, AYI,

For the details of Guinness Asset Management LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guinness+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 242,310 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,145,512 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.57% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 111,410 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.64% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 289,550 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 199,108 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio.

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $36.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,145,512 shares as of .

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 635,490 shares as of .

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $160.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 229,130 shares as of .

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 364.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $81.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 62,450 shares as of .

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 358.06%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 56,800 shares as of .

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 365.76%. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 171,400 shares as of .

Guinness Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $29.4.

Guinness Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.

Guinness Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Guinness Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $117.77 and $154.84, with an estimated average price of $134.44.

Guinness Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12.

Guinness Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15.