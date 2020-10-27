Harvey Capital Management Inc Buys 3M Co, Qualcomm Inc, Nutrien, Sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc

Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Harvey Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Qualcomm Inc, Nutrien, Shopify Inc, Walmart Inc, sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Facebook Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Harvey Capital Management Inc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NTR, SHOP, WMT, IBM, DKNG, TAN, ZM, MJ, PFE, CGC, IEX, PLUG,

NTR, SHOP, WMT, IBM, DKNG, TAN, ZM, MJ, PFE, CGC, IEX, PLUG, Added Positions: MMM, QCOM, ABT, ADSK, BRK.B, MA, ALXN, AKAM, MLM, IBIO, XLK, TGP,

MMM, QCOM, ABT, ADSK, BRK.B, MA, ALXN, AKAM, MLM, IBIO, XLK, TGP, Reduced Positions: ICE, GOOG, AAPL, AMZN, EA, FB, T, TTWO, COST, GOOGL, BMY, ATVI, MSFT, VIAC, DOCU, NVDA, GILD, HD, HON, IVV, VMC, REGN, SONO, PG,

ICE, GOOG, AAPL, AMZN, EA, FB, T, TTWO, COST, GOOGL, BMY, ATVI, MSFT, VIAC, DOCU, NVDA, GILD, HD, HON, IVV, VMC, REGN, SONO, PG, Sold Out: ULTA, C, LH, BTT, CI, EXAS, PINS, CHKP, SDC,

For the details of HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvey+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,912 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,550 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,050 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.52% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 156,296 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,976 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.02%

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 83,250 shares as of .

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $1073.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 19,550 shares as of .

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 21,475 shares as of .

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 37,475 shares as of .

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 19,575 shares as of .

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 570.24%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $161.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 33,780 shares as of .

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 104.93%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $125.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 57,565 shares as of .

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 61.31%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $108.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 49,580 shares as of .

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 831.10%. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $251.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 9,311 shares as of .

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 23,175 shares as of .

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 57.37%. The purchase prices were between $104.11 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $110.99. The stock is now traded at around $106.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,970 shares as of .

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37.

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13.

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $24.65.

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19.