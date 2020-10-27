Am Investment Strategies Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Am Investment Strategies Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Synovus Financial Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Am Investment Strategies Llc. As of 2020Q3, Am Investment Strategies Llc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/am+investment+strategies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,636 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 336,993 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 147,569 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 1,224,327 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 50,725 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. New Position

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3261.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.08%. The holding were 13,636 shares as of .

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.71%. The holding were 336,993 shares as of .

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.04%. The holding were 147,569 shares as of .

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 1,224,327 shares as of .

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $317.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 50,725 shares as of .

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 121,039 shares as of .

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $36.62, with an estimated average price of $36.62.

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.