Am Investment Strategies Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Am Investment Strategies Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Synovus Financial Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Am Investment Strategies Llc. As of 2020Q3, Am Investment Strategies Llc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMZN, AAPL, BRK.B, SNV, BABA, MHK, FB, HAL, GOOG, GE, SBCF, BMY, USB, TFC, GS, FCN, PFF, HSTM, CVS, JNJ, UPS, JPM, FHN, MCD, APO, BRK.A, T, MSFT, CSTR, EPD, RETA, HD, BAC, AAN, AMGN, C, COST, CONN, V, MRK, PYPL, VZ, ACAD, KO, TSLA, PFHD, SO, LEG, MMM, MS, CRM, LULU, ONB, CZR, WMT, CVX, CVA, GOOGL, UBER, CULP, RDS.A, D, BP, STT, ABBV, XOM, DUK, DOCU, JD, NFLX, PNFP, EMR, OLN, CBL, F, SWN, DXYN, CHFS,
- Sold Out: 0HGI, SPY,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with AMZN. Click here to check it out.
- AMZN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AMZN
- Peter Lynch Chart of AMZN
For the details of AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/am+investment+strategies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,636 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 336,993 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 147,569 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 1,224,327 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 50,725 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3261.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.08%. The holding were 13,636 shares as of .New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.71%. The holding were 336,993 shares as of .New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.04%. The holding were 147,569 shares as of .New Purchase: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 1,224,327 shares as of .New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $317.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 50,725 shares as of .New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 121,039 shares as of .Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (0HGI)
Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $36.62, with an estimated average price of $36.62.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC. Also check out:
1. AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC keeps buying