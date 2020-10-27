  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Milestone Advisory Partners Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Sells Sirius XM Holdings Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF

October 27, 2020 | About: GLD +0.29% XLF -1.66% VCR +0.26% AMZN +2.54% SIRI +2.16% XLE -1.06% PEP +0.79% SO -0.4% AMT -0.16% O -1.65%

Investment company Milestone Advisory Partners (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Amazon.com Inc, sells Sirius XM Holdings Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Milestone Advisory Partners. As of 2020Q3, Milestone Advisory Partners owns 46 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Milestone Advisory Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/milestone+advisory+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Milestone Advisory Partners
  1. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 211,314 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 288,750 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 315,470 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  4. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 299,632 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  5. Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 204,377 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57%
New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 23,562 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 81,680 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VCR)

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $202.32 and $250.9, with an estimated average price of $226.64. The stock is now traded at around $241.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 7,599 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3261.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 67 shares as of .

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.02 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $5.74.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Milestone Advisory Partners. Also check out:

1. Milestone Advisory Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Milestone Advisory Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Milestone Advisory Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Milestone Advisory Partners keeps buying

