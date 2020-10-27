Milestone Advisory Partners Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Sells Sirius XM Holdings Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF

Investment company Milestone Advisory Partners (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Amazon.com Inc, sells Sirius XM Holdings Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Milestone Advisory Partners. As of 2020Q3, Milestone Advisory Partners owns 46 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GLD, XLF, VCR, AMZN,

GLD, XLF, VCR, AMZN, Added Positions: BIV, VGSH, USMV, ITOT, VTEB, FMB, XBI,

BIV, VGSH, USMV, ITOT, VTEB, FMB, XBI, Reduced Positions: QYLD, SPLV, FTSM, SCHD, IHI, BND, TDIV, FTSL, VUG, QCLN, IGM, MSFT,

QYLD, SPLV, FTSM, SCHD, IHI, BND, TDIV, FTSL, VUG, QCLN, IGM, MSFT, Sold Out: SIRI, XLE, PEP, SO, AMT, O, EGP, GSK, WY, BP, BTI, CCL,

For the details of Milestone Advisory Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/milestone+advisory+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 211,314 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 288,750 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 315,470 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 299,632 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 204,377 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57%

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 23,562 shares as of .

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 81,680 shares as of .

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $202.32 and $250.9, with an estimated average price of $226.64. The stock is now traded at around $241.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 7,599 shares as of .

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3261.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 67 shares as of .

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.02 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $5.74.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.07.