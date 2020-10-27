Qvr Llc Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES SILVER TST

Investment company Qvr Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES SILVER TST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qvr Llc. As of 2020Q3, Qvr Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: TLT,

TLT, Reduced Positions: SPY,

SPY, Sold Out: SLV,

For the details of QVR LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qvr+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 796,000 shares, 74.27% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 350,000 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,000 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX) - 90,000 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (FXI) - 50,000 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio.

Qvr Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $160.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,810 shares as of .

Qvr Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.