NovaPoint Capital, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Stamps.com Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company NovaPoint Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Stamps.com Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PROSHARES TRUST, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NovaPoint Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, NovaPoint Capital, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, SPMD, VOE, SH, ANGL, EW, ADBE, NVDA, V, SPAB, VIG, FB, TMO, SPTM, ADM, ACWX, EWJ, MRK,

SPLG, SPMD, VOE, SH, ANGL, EW, ADBE, NVDA, V, SPAB, VIG, FB, TMO, SPTM, ADM, ACWX, EWJ, MRK, Added Positions: STMP, LHX, USB, MSFT, D, IBM, T, VFC, AFL, SPSM, CB, PEP, AAPL, PHYS, GD, GOOGL, STT, MDT, BDX, MA, WMT, EOG, ECL, PG, ADP, COST, UNP, SPEM, HD, JNJ, SPDW, CCI, PLD, OMC, JPM, KO, ACN, AMZN, CSCO, UPS, LOW,

STMP, LHX, USB, MSFT, D, IBM, T, VFC, AFL, SPSM, CB, PEP, AAPL, PHYS, GD, GOOGL, STT, MDT, BDX, MA, WMT, EOG, ECL, PG, ADP, COST, UNP, SPEM, HD, JNJ, SPDW, CCI, PLD, OMC, JPM, KO, ACN, AMZN, CSCO, UPS, LOW, Reduced Positions: QQQ, IVV, SPY, DAL, JPST, VTI, BRK.B, RYT, APD, SPGI, DIS, WY, LAMR, CVX, NLY, IWF, ITW, PEAK, DLR, IWB,

QQQ, IVV, SPY, DAL, JPST, VTI, BRK.B, RYT, APD, SPGI, DIS, WY, LAMR, CVX, NLY, IWF, ITW, PEAK, DLR, IWB, Sold Out: ELR, EMM, ABBV, XOM, ITOT, VNO, SCHO, ACBI,

For the details of NovaPoint Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/novapoint+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,502 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 22,079 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.77% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,175 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 172,764 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,784 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 119,891 shares as of .

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 70,871 shares as of .

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $93.59 and $106.12, with an estimated average price of $101.25. The stock is now traded at around $104.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 21,059 shares as of .

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $20.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 100,632 shares as of .

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.25 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $29.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 24,212 shares as of .

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of .

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 359.47%. The purchase prices were between $195.89 and $309.36, with an estimated average price of $237.64. The stock is now traded at around $247.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 15,746 shares as of .

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 40.02%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $167.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,834 shares as of .

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $38.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 48,764 shares as of .

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1588.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 466 shares as of .

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $373.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,064 shares as of .

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $99.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,864 shares as of .

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $32.24 and $38.63, with an estimated average price of $35.68.