Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Vulcan Materials Co, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF

Investment company Princeton Global Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Vulcan Materials Co, United Parcel Service Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Ciena Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owns 419 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,078 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.23% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 118,590 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.13% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 16,722 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.43% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 18,175 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,185 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.89%

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $142.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 14,015 shares as of .

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,892 shares as of .

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51. The stock is now traded at around $39.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,052 shares as of .

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of .

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 467 shares as of .

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 58.77%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 30,280 shares as of .

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 3772.22%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $170.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of .

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 200.21%. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $106.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,807 shares as of .

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $112.63, with an estimated average price of $111.96. The stock is now traded at around $112.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,121 shares as of .

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $83.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,180 shares as of .

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,240 shares as of .

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $118.35 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $125.88.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $35.4.