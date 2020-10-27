First Ascent Asset Management, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company First Ascent Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, WISDOMTREE TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VOO, VXF, VT, AOA,

VOO, VXF, VT, AOA, Added Positions: MUB, SPDW, IAGG, VTEB, BNDX, SPEM, GSLC, GSIE, GEM, AOR,

MUB, SPDW, IAGG, VTEB, BNDX, SPEM, GSLC, GSIE, GEM, AOR, Reduced Positions: VTI, ITOT, VXUS, IXUS, DLS, IVE, VBR, IVV, BSV,

VTI, ITOT, VXUS, IXUS, DLS, IVE, VBR, IVV, BSV, Sold Out: SPAB, AGG, EFV, ELR, VB, SHY, IWC,

For the details of First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+ascent+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 156,405 shares, 17.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 67,665 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 331,868 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB) - 212,283 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78% ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 98,376 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.28%

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $311.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.81%. The holding were 67,665 shares as of .

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22. The stock is now traded at around $135.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 41,904 shares as of .

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24. The stock is now traded at around $81.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 22,332 shares as of .

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.49 and $60.28, with an estimated average price of $57.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 25,002 shares as of .

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 98,376 shares as of .

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 338,801 shares as of .

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $55.37 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 118,275 shares as of .

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $37.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 100,992 shares as of .

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $62.79 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $66.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 48,797 shares as of .

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $28.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 70,681 shares as of .

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $39.83 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $41.36.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.