Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc Buys Immunomedics Inc, Manitowoc Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells FLEXSHARES TRUST, Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST

October 27, 2020 | About: IMMU +0% FSKR -1.43% MTW -5.36% NVDA +2.16% ZIOP +1.54% GNPX -2.45% VTGN +6.69% IVW +0.45% TDTT +0.08% IWB -0.14% DHR +2.23%

Investment company Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Immunomedics Inc, Manitowoc Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp II, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, sells FLEXSHARES TRUST, Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc owns 175 stocks with a total value of $622 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 1,954,922 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  2. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 3,030,717 shares, 14.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,014,958 shares, 14.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58%
  4. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,120,146 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 247,805 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
New Purchase: Manitowoc Co Inc (MTW)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Manitowoc Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.98 and $11.66, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $8.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,854 shares as of .

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $532.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 284 shares as of .

New Purchase: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (ZIOP)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.94. The stock is now traded at around $2.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,555 shares as of .

New Purchase: Genprex Inc (GNPX)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Genprex Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $3.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.48 and $1.03, with an estimated average price of $0.69. The stock is now traded at around $0.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Added: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Immunomedics Inc by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,830 shares as of .

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,984 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IVW)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48.

Sold Out: FLEXSHARES TRUST (TDTT)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $25.93, with an estimated average price of $25.67.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWB)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The sale prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12.



