Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc Buys Immunomedics Inc, Manitowoc Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells FLEXSHARES TRUST, Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Immunomedics Inc, Manitowoc Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp II, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, sells FLEXSHARES TRUST, Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc owns 175 stocks with a total value of $622 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 1,954,922 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 3,030,717 shares, 14.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,014,958 shares, 14.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,120,146 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 247,805 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Manitowoc Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.98 and $11.66, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $8.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,854 shares as of .

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $532.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 284 shares as of .

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.94. The stock is now traded at around $2.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,555 shares as of .

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Genprex Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $3.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.48 and $1.03, with an estimated average price of $0.69. The stock is now traded at around $0.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Immunomedics Inc by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,830 shares as of .

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,984 shares as of .

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $25.93, with an estimated average price of $25.67.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The sale prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12.