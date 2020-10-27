Garrison Point Advisors, Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Citigroup Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Garrison Point Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, FedEx Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Citigroup Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Phillips 66, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Point Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Garrison Point Advisors, Llc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ESPO, GDX, FDX, ITOT, CL, LOW, IYW,
- Added Positions: ICLN, CARR, SHY, IGSB, VMBS, BRK.B, IVV, OTIS, SCHF, IGLB, T, IJR, IAGG, IYG, IEI, IDU, XHB, YUM, IYF, IWC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, PSX, SQ, CVX, RTX, NVDA, MSFT, UGI, AVB, WFC, DIS, FB, UNH, SHOP, BA, VGT, AEP, CSCO, DHR, CAT, UNP, TGT, AWK, GLW, MA, SBAC, IYT, IVW, FDN, ATVI, TMO, IYH, IJK,
- Sold Out: ACAD, C, XOM,
These are the top 5 holdings of GARRISON POINT ADVISORS, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,398 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.9%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,325 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 20,919 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 947 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.85%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 13,162 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,655 shares as of .New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,280 shares as of .New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $275.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 960 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ITOT)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $76.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,067 shares as of .New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $79.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of .New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $165.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of .Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 101.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $19.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,540 shares as of .Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 47.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,502 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 49.46%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,890 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.85 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,414 shares as of .Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $36.42 and $57, with an estimated average price of $43.24.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.
