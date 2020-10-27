Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP Buys CommScope Holding Co Inc, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Xperi Holding Corp, WR Berkley Corp, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys CommScope Holding Co Inc, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xperi Holding Corp, MasTec Inc, sells Xperi Holding Corp, WR Berkley Corp, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Owens & Minor Inc, Green Dot Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP. As of 2020Q3, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP owns 139 stocks with a total value of $878 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: COMM, ACRE, LGND, XPER, MTZ, AL, FHN, OFC, SLG, SFM,
- Added Positions: PACW, PLCE, NNBR, RRGB, HOPE, DRH, WAFD, PRA, MTRX, EGRX, JLL, SCSC, WDC, TPR, CBRE, KEY, CAH,
- Reduced Positions: AAWW, OMI, GDOT, BHE, TDY, HIBB, LAD, WSM, TTEK, DKS, BBBY, DBD, UCTT, SYNA, RJF, DFS, RS, SF, CE, DECK, HUN, CRUS, SWKS, LITE, WLK, CI, HUM, JBL, ANTM, GNTX, JNPR, PWR, LUV, SWK, SRCL, SNX, ACM, BGS, AMSF, AEIS, AEE, ARW, AN, COF, CATY, CNP, GLW, DY, EWBC, ECPG, FITB, FULT, GT, ITGR, HMSY, HFC, HST, JBLU, LZB, LH, LNC, MTB, MDC, MGLN, PDCO, RL, PEG, NXGN, RF, SIGI, STLD, TCF, TCBI, TXT, X, RTX, VLO, VSH, WEX, ZBH, SEM, LEA, FAF, ANF, MDRX, AXL, BDC, CHS, COLB, STZ, DBI, ENS, M, FOE, BANC, GATX, GCO, GBX, GPI, GES, ITRI, JCOM, PNM, STL, SRE, SYKE, TTMI, TGI, UBSI, WBS, WOR, PMT,
- Sold Out: T11, WRB, IBKC,
For the details of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith%2C+graham+%26+co.%2C+investment+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP
- Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) - 397,173 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.01%
- Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 620,378 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.88%
- B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 559,013 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 67,365 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.26%
- M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC) - 313,871 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 931,945 shares as of .New Purchase: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 785,034 shares as of .New Purchase: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.56 and $126.72, with an estimated average price of $109.26. The stock is now traded at around $85.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 73,729 shares as of .New Purchase: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 589,439 shares as of .New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $43.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 113,893 shares as of .New Purchase: Air Lease Corp (AL)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Air Lease Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.74 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $29.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 155,242 shares as of .Added: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 119.92%. The purchase prices were between $15.97 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 299,973 shares as of .Added: Children's Place Inc (PLCE)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Children's Place Inc by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $37.34, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 258,815 shares as of .Added: NN Inc (NNBR)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in NN Inc by 34.53%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $7, with an estimated average price of $5.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,538,939 shares as of .Added: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc by 48.19%. The purchase prices were between $7.48 and $14.79, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 447,377 shares as of .Added: Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Hope Bancorp Inc by 38.59%. The purchase prices were between $7.11 and $9.12, with an estimated average price of $8.37. The stock is now traded at around $8.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 813,325 shares as of .Added: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $5.21. The stock is now traded at around $4.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,076,838 shares as of .Sold Out: Xperi Holding Corp (T11)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.6.Sold Out: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $55.8 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $61.63.Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP. Also check out:
1. Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP keeps buying