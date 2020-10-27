Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP Buys CommScope Holding Co Inc, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Xperi Holding Corp, WR Berkley Corp, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys CommScope Holding Co Inc, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xperi Holding Corp, MasTec Inc, sells Xperi Holding Corp, WR Berkley Corp, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Owens & Minor Inc, Green Dot Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP. As of 2020Q3, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP owns 139 stocks with a total value of $878 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) - 397,173 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.01% Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 620,378 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.88% B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 559,013 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 67,365 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.26% M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC) - 313,871 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 931,945 shares as of .

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 785,034 shares as of .

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.56 and $126.72, with an estimated average price of $109.26. The stock is now traded at around $85.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 73,729 shares as of .

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 589,439 shares as of .

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $43.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 113,893 shares as of .

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Air Lease Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.74 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $29.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 155,242 shares as of .

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 119.92%. The purchase prices were between $15.97 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 299,973 shares as of .

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Children's Place Inc by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $37.34, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 258,815 shares as of .

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in NN Inc by 34.53%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $7, with an estimated average price of $5.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,538,939 shares as of .

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc by 48.19%. The purchase prices were between $7.48 and $14.79, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 447,377 shares as of .

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Hope Bancorp Inc by 38.59%. The purchase prices were between $7.11 and $9.12, with an estimated average price of $8.37. The stock is now traded at around $8.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 813,325 shares as of .

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $5.21. The stock is now traded at around $4.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,076,838 shares as of .

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.6.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $55.8 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.