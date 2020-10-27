Plimoth Trust Co Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Stryker Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, International Paper Co

Investment company Plimoth Trust Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Stryker Corp, Visa Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, International Paper Co, Darden Restaurants Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plimoth Trust Co Llc. As of 2020Q3, Plimoth Trust Co Llc owns 158 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLB,

XLB, Added Positions: CRM, IGSB, V, SYK, AGG, MCD, BMY, UNH, TJX, MDT, VNQ, CVX, T, FB, WMT, VZ, DUK, CMCSA, JNJ, PEP, JPM, SBUX, AMGN, DOW, CVS, CSCO, RTX, PRU, LLY, LMT, SO, CTXS, TD, PPL, MET, EXC, MAS, KMB, AXP, CB,

AAPL, XOM, IP, GILD, DWM, XLK, DRI, LOW, GOOG, TGT, DIS, MSFT, D, IVV, AMZN, NEE, DD, UPS, UNP, COF, XLC, APD, HD, CMI, QCOM, GOOGL, MRK, NKE, ABT, ABBV, XLI, XLY, DE, DHR, BLK, MMM, EMR, XLP, XLF, WBA, STT, SCI, PG, NUE, NVS, CHKP, COST, ETN, GE, CTSH, SJM, KO, CAT, XLRE, MCHP, ADBE, GS, MO, VTWO, VO, EFA, EEMV, IVZ, BHP, BAC, PM, WSM, ORCL, VFC, BHLB, BIIB, UL, PFG, MXIM, TXN, VOD, BA, HON, ED, TRV, SYY, CI, AFL, SPY, AMP, HPQ, DON, DES, BDX, SPGI, Sold Out: PYPL, MA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,144 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,597 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 715,933 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 109,188 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 61,516 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%

Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of .

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 32.63%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,645 shares as of .

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 76,606 shares as of .

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $213.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,996 shares as of .

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $189.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,167 shares as of .

Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.

Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.