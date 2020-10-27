Plimoth Trust Co Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Stryker Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, International Paper Co

Investment company Plimoth Trust Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Stryker Corp, Visa Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, International Paper Co, Darden Restaurants Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plimoth Trust Co Llc. As of 2020Q3, Plimoth Trust Co Llc owns 158 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XLB,
- Added Positions: CRM, IGSB, V, SYK, AGG, MCD, BMY, UNH, TJX, MDT, VNQ, CVX, T, FB, WMT, VZ, DUK, CMCSA, JNJ, PEP, JPM, SBUX, AMGN, DOW, CVS, CSCO, RTX, PRU, LLY, LMT, SO, CTXS, TD, PPL, MET, EXC, MAS, KMB, AXP, CB,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, XOM, IP, GILD, DWM, XLK, DRI, LOW, GOOG, TGT, DIS, MSFT, D, IVV, AMZN, NEE, DD, UPS, UNP, COF, XLC, APD, HD, CMI, QCOM, GOOGL, MRK, NKE, ABT, ABBV, XLI, XLY, DE, DHR, BLK, MMM, EMR, XLP, XLF, WBA, STT, SCI, PG, NUE, NVS, CHKP, COST, ETN, GE, CTSH, SJM, KO, CAT, XLRE, MCHP, ADBE, GS, MO, VTWO, VO, EFA, EEMV, IVZ, BHP, BAC, PM, WSM, ORCL, VFC, BHLB, BIIB, UL, PFG, MXIM, TXN, VOD, BA, HON, ED, TRV, SYY, CI, AFL, SPY, AMP, HPQ, DON, DES, BDX, SPGI,
- Sold Out: PYPL, MA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with CRM. Click here to check it out.
- CRM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CRM
- Peter Lynch Chart of CRM
For the details of PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/plimoth+trust+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,144 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,597 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 715,933 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 109,188 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 61,516 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of .Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 32.63%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,645 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 76,606 shares as of .Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $213.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,996 shares as of .Added: Visa Inc (V)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $189.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,167 shares as of .Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC. Also check out:
1. PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC keeps buying