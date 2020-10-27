  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Plimoth Trust Co Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Stryker Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, International Paper Co

October 27, 2020 | About: CRM +3.65% IGSB +0.06% SYK -0.64% V -1.56% XLB -0.85% PYPL +1.68% MA -0.29%

Investment company Plimoth Trust Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Stryker Corp, Visa Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, International Paper Co, Darden Restaurants Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plimoth Trust Co Llc. As of 2020Q3, Plimoth Trust Co Llc owns 158 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,144 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,597 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  3. Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 715,933 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 109,188 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 61,516 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%
New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLB)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of .

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 32.63%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,645 shares as of .

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 76,606 shares as of .

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $213.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,996 shares as of .

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $189.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,167 shares as of .

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.



