North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Buys Chemed Corp, Zebra Technologies Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Littelfuse Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company North Point Portfolio Managers Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Chemed Corp, Zebra Technologies Corp, Apple Inc, Corning Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Littelfuse Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Truist Financial Corp, UFP Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp. As of 2020Q3, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp owns 69 stocks with a total value of $588 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CHE, ZBRA, AAPL, GLW, PH,

CHE, ZBRA, AAPL, GLW, PH, Added Positions: AJG, AMZN, SYY, GS, JNJ, CAT, MCD, PG,

AJG, AMZN, SYY, GS, JNJ, CAT, MCD, PG, Reduced Positions: REGN, ANSS, XOM, DHR, MPC, ROST, FISV, APH, THO, HD, ASGN, GNTX, INGR, ABT, HSIC, PEP, DOV, SSNC,

REGN, ANSS, XOM, DHR, MPC, ROST, FISV, APH, THO, HD, ASGN, GNTX, INGR, ABT, HSIC, PEP, DOV, SSNC, Sold Out: LFUS, TFC, UF3, CVX, IIVI,

For the details of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+point+portfolio+managers+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 115,862 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 75,061 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.57% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 61,921 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Visa Inc (V) - 107,786 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Amphenol Corp (APH) - 196,059 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $455.52 and $523.47, with an estimated average price of $490.24. The stock is now traded at around $488.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 23,624 shares as of .

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.73 and $294.36, with an estimated average price of $268.82. The stock is now traded at around $288.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 42,415 shares as of .

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,536 shares as of .

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of .

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $212.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of .

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Littelfuse Inc. The sale prices were between $162.88 and $191.33, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in UFP Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.