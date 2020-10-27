Spinnaker Trust Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIDELITY COV TRS

Portland, ME, based Investment company Spinnaker Trust (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, KRANESHARES TR, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIDELITY COV TRS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, WISDOMTREE TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Trust. As of 2020Q3, Spinnaker Trust owns 223 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESGD, GEM, SPYX, KBA, SCHV, SRLN, PSCH, GSIE, XLU, ETN, UN, KL, CARR, OEF, VCR, XLB,

ESGD, GEM, SPYX, KBA, SCHV, SRLN, PSCH, GSIE, XLU, ETN, UN, KL, CARR, OEF, VCR, XLB, Added Positions: QQQ, SUSA, VBR, SPSM, IJH, XOM, MNA, RTX, HD, NEM, VSS, LEMB, JPM, IAU, INTC, CVX, MRK, NEAR, VZ, BMY, JNJ, CMCSA, T, TXN, CCI, D, CTVA, AWK, FBND, DLR, AMGN, ADBE, PYPL, ABBV, FLT, WELL, VRTX, EL, SLB, MDT, LMT, NEE, IBM, GE,

QQQ, SUSA, VBR, SPSM, IJH, XOM, MNA, RTX, HD, NEM, VSS, LEMB, JPM, IAU, INTC, CVX, MRK, NEAR, VZ, BMY, JNJ, CMCSA, T, TXN, CCI, D, CTVA, AWK, FBND, DLR, AMGN, ADBE, PYPL, ABBV, FLT, WELL, VRTX, EL, SLB, MDT, LMT, NEE, IBM, GE, Reduced Positions: XLV, IEI, FTEC, VOO, ISTB, DES, AAPL, XLK, AMZN, CHD, XLF, IEFA, XLY, XLP, WFC, CABO, DHR, XLI, VEU, IEF, TMO, JPST, UPS, ITW, ADP, IWF, IVV, FB, GOOGL, AAXJ, IEMG, IHI, IWM, MDY, VO, KO, CVS, BAC, NKE, PFE, BKNG, PAYC, UNP, GOOG, TSLA, V, MA, WMT, AMT, XBI, XLE, CI, XLRE, EMR, VWO, IHE, DD, INTU, ICLN, LHX, OTIS, DOW, TT, KMB,

XLV, IEI, FTEC, VOO, ISTB, DES, AAPL, XLK, AMZN, CHD, XLF, IEFA, XLY, XLP, WFC, CABO, DHR, XLI, VEU, IEF, TMO, JPST, UPS, ITW, ADP, IWF, IVV, FB, GOOGL, AAXJ, IEMG, IHI, IWM, MDY, VO, KO, CVS, BAC, NKE, PFE, BKNG, PAYC, UNP, GOOG, TSLA, V, MA, WMT, AMT, XBI, XLE, CI, XLRE, EMR, VWO, IHE, DD, INTU, ICLN, LHX, OTIS, DOW, TT, KMB, Sold Out: PSX, BK, VEA, FSP,

3M Co (MMM) - 547,116 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 648,750 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% ISHARES TRUST (SUSA) - 491,045 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.77% iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 964,835 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 1,163,752 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 964,835 shares as of .

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 1,210,694 shares as of .

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $84.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 133,495 shares as of .

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in KRANESHARES TR. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $41.46, with an estimated average price of $39.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 239,667 shares as of .

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 148,141 shares as of .

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 145,480 shares as of .

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 77.52%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $281.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 80,361 shares as of .

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 143.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 73,816 shares as of .

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 43.12%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 408,715 shares as of .

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 325.51%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $194.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,429 shares as of .

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 72.13%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 140,474 shares as of .

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in INDEXIQ ETF TRUST by 62.19%. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $33.64, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $34.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 90,175 shares as of .

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Franklin Street Properties Corp. The sale prices were between $3.44 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.69.