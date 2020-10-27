Blue Chip Partners, Inc. Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Prologis Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Hasbro Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS

Farmington Hills, MI, based Investment company Blue Chip Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Prologis Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Hasbro Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Chip Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Blue Chip Partners, Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PLD, BSV, VGIT, SHY, ITM, ETY, PTON, TSLA, SYY, APD, IJR, QLTA, USMV,
- Added Positions: NEE, PG, VCIT, AAPL, CCI, MCD, DLR, JPM, DTE, HD, JNJ, KMB, CMCSA, V, UNH, PEP, GLD, TXN, VZ, BAC, AMGN, ABBV, MDT, XLE, LMT, ADBE, IVV, HON, BRK.B, PAG, IVW, QQQ, CLX, NFLX, SPGI, NKE, FB, ADC, DE, WMT, SBUX, IVE, COST, SPY, SYK, SCHZ, PFE, CMA, SCHD, MMM, DIS, UN, BA,
- Reduced Positions: D, HAS, JPST, RTX, WBA, AMZN, TD, CVS, WPC, MS, T, VCSH, PRU, CSCO, VFC, PAYX, ADP, KO, INTC, ITW, ADNT, VIG, F, PM, ADI, PSA, VYM, MO, AEP, NSC, WM, MRK, LLY, CMI, CAT, WEC, RJF, LHX, IWR,
- Sold Out: DUK, GIS, GILD, IBM, PPL, LYB, MET, XLF, SWK,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 12 Warning Signs with NEE. Click here to check it out.
- NEE 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NEE
- Peter Lynch Chart of NEE
For the details of Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+chip+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Blue Chip Partners, Inc.
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 482,898 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,261 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 197,889 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,178 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 116,321 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 77,754 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,104 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,190 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,249 shares as of .New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $423.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 345 shares as of .New Purchase: VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Intermediate Muni (ITM)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Intermediate Muni. The purchase prices were between $50.59 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,658 shares as of .Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 452.98%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 213,120 shares as of .Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,983 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 165.58%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,487 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 121.89%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $339.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,054 shares as of .Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,361 shares as of .Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 62.24%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $167.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of .Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Chip Partners, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Chip Partners, Inc. keeps buying