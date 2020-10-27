Blue Chip Partners, Inc. Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Prologis Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Hasbro Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS

Farmington Hills, MI, based Investment company Blue Chip Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Prologis Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Hasbro Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Chip Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Blue Chip Partners, Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PLD, BSV, VGIT, SHY, ITM, ETY, PTON, TSLA, SYY, APD, IJR, QLTA, USMV,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 482,898 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,261 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 197,889 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,178 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Target Corp (TGT) - 116,321 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 77,754 shares as of .

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,104 shares as of .

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,190 shares as of .

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,249 shares as of .

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $423.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 345 shares as of .

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Intermediate Muni. The purchase prices were between $50.59 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,658 shares as of .

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 452.98%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 213,120 shares as of .

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,983 shares as of .

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 165.58%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,487 shares as of .

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 121.89%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $339.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,054 shares as of .

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,361 shares as of .

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 62.24%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $167.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of .

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.