Capital Management Corp Buys ONEOK Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Albemarle Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ONEOK Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Discovery Inc, Moelis, sells Qualcomm Inc, Albemarle Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Anika Therapeutics Inc, Toll Brothers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Management Corp . As of 2020Q3, Capital Management Corp owns 64 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PBCT, PVG, NSC, ANTM,

PBCT, PVG, NSC, ANTM, Added Positions: OKE, KMI, DISCK, MC, T, SJM, GILD, JBSS, EXEL, IDCC, ACU, WBA, PFG, TESS, BMY, GS, JPST, AAPL, AMZN,

OKE, KMI, DISCK, MC, T, SJM, GILD, JBSS, EXEL, IDCC, ACU, WBA, PFG, TESS, BMY, GS, JPST, AAPL, AMZN, Reduced Positions: QCOM, UPS, ANIK, TOL, AMGN, PBI, BGS, FAST, SBGI, ENS, CAG, SVC, GHL, MA, NWL, GOOGL, LTHM, V, PRU, VUG,

QCOM, UPS, ANIK, TOL, AMGN, PBI, BGS, FAST, SBGI, ENS, CAG, SVC, GHL, MA, NWL, GOOGL, LTHM, V, PRU, VUG, Sold Out: ALB, D,

B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 802,176 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% InterDigital Inc (IDCC) - 250,598 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 725,918 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81% Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) - 1,194,881 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) - 311,287 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 451,710 shares as of .

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $12.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 102,349 shares as of .

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $203.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of .

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $296.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 750 shares as of .

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 63.44%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 477,760 shares as of .

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 63.42%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 717,345 shares as of .

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 48.40%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 447,247 shares as of .

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 48.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.95 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 205,872 shares as of .

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 51.61%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 231,376 shares as of .

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 54.23%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $114.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 48,959 shares as of .

Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53.

Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.