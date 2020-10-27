Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, WISDOMTREE TRUST

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, WISDOMTREE TRUST, BP PLC, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc. As of 2020Q3, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $694 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, SHAK, DOCU, PFF, ISRG, LMT, XLK,

CRM, SHAK, DOCU, PFF, ISRG, LMT, XLK, Added Positions: FB, GOOGL, MSFT, PYPL, AMZN, GLW, SBUX, FISV, AMGN, ABBV, CRWD, MNR, PEAK, TRMB, SCHW, SJM, KMI, DIS, VZ, SO, RS, GILD, KMB, CSCO, ZEN, INTC, MRK, CCI, VKTX, INDA, BOX, ACRX, PFE, LGND,

FB, GOOGL, MSFT, PYPL, AMZN, GLW, SBUX, FISV, AMGN, ABBV, CRWD, MNR, PEAK, TRMB, SCHW, SJM, KMI, DIS, VZ, SO, RS, GILD, KMB, CSCO, ZEN, INTC, MRK, CCI, VKTX, INDA, BOX, ACRX, PFE, LGND, Reduced Positions: TMO, AAPL, AJG, CVX, SSD, DFJ, DEM, HD, UPS, NEE, TSLA, PTON, SPY, ADBE, ITW, KO, BRK.B,

TMO, AAPL, AJG, CVX, SSD, DFJ, DEM, HD, UPS, NEE, TSLA, PTON, SPY, ADBE, ITW, KO, BRK.B, Sold Out: COP, BP,

For the details of PETERSEN FLYNN & DINSMORE INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/petersen+flynn+%26+dinsmore+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,389 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.70% Visa Inc (V) - 160,825 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,943 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.88% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 71,789 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.09% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 277,107 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 57,189 shares as of .

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,885 shares as of .

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $72.16, with an estimated average price of $58.04. The stock is now traded at around $70.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,965 shares as of .

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $222.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of .

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $722.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 645 shares as of .

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $116.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,727 shares as of .

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 1238.88%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $281.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 52,069 shares as of .

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1588.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 21,943 shares as of .

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $199.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 125,235 shares as of .

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3261.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,160 shares as of .

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 219.21%. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,261 shares as of .

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 100.27%. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $132.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,480 shares as of .

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.