Strategic Blueprint, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Strategic Blueprint, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Blueprint, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Strategic Blueprint, LLC owns 193 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Strategic Blueprint, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+blueprint%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 252,799 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 482,507 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,125 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.60% PIMCO ETF TRUST (BOND) - 95,407 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,337 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.17%

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 252,799 shares as of .

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 482,507 shares as of .

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 212,676 shares as of .

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $87.14 and $98.64, with an estimated average price of $93. The stock is now traded at around $96.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 39,700 shares as of .

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 28,945 shares as of .

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 83,376 shares as of .

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 1764.79%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $311.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 17,902 shares as of .

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 450.57%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $532.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 8,176 shares as of .

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 172.41%. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $26.73, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $26.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 206,330 shares as of .

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $112.63, with an estimated average price of $111.96. The stock is now traded at around $112.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 95,407 shares as of .

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3261.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of .

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 50.34%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 70,389 shares as of .

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $143.5 and $167.97, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The sale prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.