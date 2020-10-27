  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Apexium Financial, LP Buys Invesco S P 500 Top 50 ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST

October 27, 2020 | About: XLG +0.37% MOAT -0.52% SPY -0.31% IGM +0.69% ARKK +1.47% XLK +0.5% CSM -0.2% ORCL -0.82% FTEC +0.33% SCHG +0.78% IBB +0.56% V -1.56%

Investment company Apexium Financial, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S P 500 Top 50 ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TST VALUE LI, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apexium Financial, LP. As of 2020Q3, Apexium Financial, LP owns 65 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apexium Financial, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apexium+financial%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Apexium Financial, LP
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 35,725 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.08%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,227 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 96,311 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.37%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,379 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.56%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 21,153 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.69%
New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (CSM)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $71.09 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $75.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 17,509 shares as of .

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,457 shares as of .

New Purchase: FIDELITY COV TRS (FTEC)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83. The stock is now traded at around $92.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,255 shares as of .

New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $117.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $135.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of .

Added: Invesco S P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in Invesco S P 500 Top 50 ETF by 292.81%. The purchase prices were between $240.17 and $284.19, with an estimated average price of $258.25. The stock is now traded at around $263.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 23,973 shares as of .

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat by 110.30%. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 109,783 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 35,725 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGM)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 105.49%. The purchase prices were between $282.88 and $337.65, with an estimated average price of $302.44. The stock is now traded at around $314.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 13,474 shares as of .

Added: ARK ETF TR (ARKK)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 138.89%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 13,483 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $116.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,336 shares as of .

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK)

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Sold Out: TriMas Corp (TRS)

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in TriMas Corp. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $24.36.



