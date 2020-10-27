  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ethic Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Loews Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Canon Inc

October 27, 2020 | About: AAPL +1.35% MSFT +1.64% AMZN +2.47% GOOGL +0.92% JNJ -0.55% FB +2.23% EQIX +0.37% WST +2.12% AWK +0.51% VFC -1.88% SNPS +1.2%

Investment company Ethic Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Loews Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Canon Inc, Dow Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ethic Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Ethic Inc. owns 343 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ethic Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ethic+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ethic Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,117 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,610 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.78%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,792 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.77%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,681 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.86%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 18,660 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.33%
New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $773.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 785 shares as of .

New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1. The stock is now traded at around $285.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58. The stock is now traded at around $155.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,029 shares as of .

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,799 shares as of .

New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,868 shares as of .

New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,690 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 151,117 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $213.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 64,610 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.77%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3261.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 3,792 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 72.86%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1588.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 4,681 shares as of .

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 935.70%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $143.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 17,203 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 74.33%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $281.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 14,215 shares as of .

Sold Out: Loews Corp (L)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $32.82 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $35.87.

Sold Out: Canon Inc (CAJ)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Canon Inc. The sale prices were between $16.17 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Sold Out: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (DSI)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $118.35 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $125.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ethic Inc.. Also check out:

1. Ethic Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ethic Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ethic Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ethic Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)