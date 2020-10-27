Ethic Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Loews Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Canon Inc

Investment company Ethic Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Loews Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Canon Inc, Dow Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ethic Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Ethic Inc. owns 343 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EQIX, WST, AWK, VFC, SNPS, PSA, WELL, SCHW, SQ, AVB, JD, VIAC, GRMN, HLT, TEL, ARE, ODFL, CTAS, XLU, BLK, KHC, CTSH, CHDN, TWLO, SYK, BKR, DOCU, MRVL, SLF, IJR, LIN, APH, SJR, UN, URI, OKTA, AGR, EPAM, ZTS, CABO, NSC, ENB, DLR, IDXX, MTD, EA, LHX, YUM, HCA, GWW, OTIS, SJW, CERN, SKM, DRI, WTRG, ANSS, VEEV, CHRW, FBHS, HI, AZO, CARR, HAL, WFC, WPP, SBAC, SNA, MGM, LNC, VNO, VTR, UL, HP, TLK, FHN, KMI, BBD, HBAN, HST, DVN, F, SIRI, WPX, ITUB, EPM, BBDO,

BDX, WLTW, BMY, MDT, DIS, NFLX, BIIB, PH, EBAY, VRSN, SHW, COF, DEO, SJM, HPE, ALL, UMC, CBRE, NMR, CIG, ED, AEG, ADP, RELX, HPQ, LPL, GNL, NXPI, AROC, AJG, ADSK, FISV, HSBC, BBY, MMM, NVS, KB, MCO, FITB, MFG, XRAY, Sold Out: L, CAJ, DOW, ALLE, RTX, DSI, IFF, IRM, STE, CIB, ORLY, NEM, CNI, CMS, HWM, FTI, ORC, ABEV, CLNY,

For the details of Ethic Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ethic+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,117 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,610 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,792 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,681 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.86% Visa Inc (V) - 18,660 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.33%

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $773.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 785 shares as of .

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1. The stock is now traded at around $285.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of .

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58. The stock is now traded at around $155.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,029 shares as of .

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,799 shares as of .

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,868 shares as of .

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,690 shares as of .

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 151,117 shares as of .

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $213.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 64,610 shares as of .

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.77%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3261.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 3,792 shares as of .

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 72.86%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1588.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 4,681 shares as of .

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 935.70%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $143.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 17,203 shares as of .

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 74.33%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $281.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 14,215 shares as of .

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $32.82 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $35.87.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Canon Inc. The sale prices were between $16.17 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $118.35 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $125.88.