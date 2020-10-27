Marco Investment Management Llc Buys iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, AbbVie Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Citigroup Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Marco Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, AbbVie Inc, Merck Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Citigroup Inc, Exponent Inc, Trex Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marco Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Marco Investment Management Llc owns 174 stocks with a total value of $609 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: J, EAT, DHI, EXPD, MRCY, FSV, ZM, MMM, CMI, NFLX, PKI, SPSC, APTV, DRIO, PVL,
- Added Positions: IBB, ABBV, MSFT, MRK, NVDA, CSCO, RTX, AMZN, GPN, AAPL, EXAS, FB, HON, BMY, CVS, SYY, PFE, EPD, DOW, GLD, LHX, PANW, NOC, SYK, JNJ, LOW, KO, PG, CRM, UNP, STZ, WMT, MO, RSP, VBR, TSLA, TFC, T, DG, PM, GOOG, ROST, GIS, BA, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: C, QCOM, UPS, XOM, EBAY, GILD, ABT, AMGN, ORCL, INTC, MDT, MCD, CTSH, CBRL, COP, WFC, KMB, AGCO, BK, O, DRI, FEYE, PSX, APA, ADP, TMO, TRV, RDS.A, BHP, SCHW, GPC, SLB, NTR, NVS, MU, LUMN, BXMX, MOS, EOG, CTVA, QQQ, VO, VUG,
- Sold Out: MTCH, IAC, EXPO, TREX, FOXF, PCTY,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 368,793 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,157 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 172,450 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 49,062 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 335,538 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.57 and $94.87, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,475 shares as of .New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of .New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of .New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $528.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 500 shares as of .New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $85.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .New Purchase: FirstService Corp (FSV)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.65 and $133.79, with an estimated average price of $117.86. The stock is now traded at around $127.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of .Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 970.57%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $135.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 33,134 shares as of .Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 128,895 shares as of .Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $78.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 80,037 shares as of .Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 164.43%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $532.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,747 shares as of .Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 86.31%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 42,525 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 49.36%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3261.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 929 shares as of .Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5.Sold Out: Exponent Inc (EXPO)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Exponent Inc. The sale prices were between $71.4 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $79.52.Sold Out: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $127.1 and $162.33, with an estimated average price of $140.94.Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $61.37 and $77.84, with an estimated average price of $69.09.Sold Out: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $72.1 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $89.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
