Skylands Capital, LLC Buys Arch Resources Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, Arch Resources Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp

October 27, 2020 | About: CCOI -1.79% GLD +0.29% CBOE +0.61% MKTX +4.69% BRK.B -0.69% GTN -2.42% ARCH -0.19% FVAC -4.92% IMMR -2.21% IIVI +0.6% R -0.67%

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Skylands Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Arch Resources Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Cboe Global Markets Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, sells Apple Inc, Arch Resources Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Verso Corp, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skylands Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Skylands Capital, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Skylands Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skylands+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Skylands Capital, LLC
  1. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 268,470 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61%
  2. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 313,380 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.69%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 421,850 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.52%
  4. General Motors Co (GM) - 717,100 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
  5. Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - 239,725 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
New Purchase: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.4 and $52.9, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 369,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp (FVAC)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $12.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 160,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Immersion Corp (IMMR)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Immersion Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $6.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 291,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $46.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,750 shares as of .

New Purchase: Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of .

New Purchase: Crown Crafts Inc (CRWS)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Crown Crafts Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $6.03, with an estimated average price of $5.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 130,860 shares as of .

Added: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 418.87%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73. The stock is now traded at around $56.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 189,000 shares as of .

Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 78.39%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 33,225 shares as of .

Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 52.05%. The purchase prices were between $85 and $96.46, with an estimated average price of $90.07. The stock is now traded at around $81.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 85,150 shares as of .

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 210.10%. The purchase prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9. The stock is now traded at around $572.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,675 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 239.76%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of .

Added: Gray Television Inc (GTN)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Gray Television Inc by 52.38%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.06, with an estimated average price of $14.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 356,950 shares as of .

Sold Out: Arch Resources Inc (ACCA)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Arch Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $29.84.

Sold Out: McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in McGrath RentCorp. The sale prices were between $50.22 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15.

Sold Out: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $66.6 and $79.19, with an estimated average price of $73.53.

Sold Out: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $19.32 and $24.84, with an estimated average price of $22.2.

Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $46.3 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.87.



