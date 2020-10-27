  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc

October 27, 2020 | About: BIL -0.01% MDC -2.03%

Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Argyle Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argyle Capital Management Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Argyle Capital Management Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Argyle Capital Management Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,592 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.43%
  2. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 28,144 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  3. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 85,148 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 119,333 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  5. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 151,897 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Argyle Capital Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Argyle Capital Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Argyle Capital Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Argyle Capital Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Argyle Capital Management Inc. keeps buying

