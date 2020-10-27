Leavell Investment Management, Inc. Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Enbridge Inc, Bank of Hawaii Corp

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Leavell Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Enbridge Inc, Bank of Hawaii Corp, SEI Investments Co, ONE Gas Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leavell Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Leavell Investment Management, Inc. owns 350 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VGSH, VIGI, IP, ASML, FCX, SCHK, FIS, CMI, DRI, INTU, WRK, TSLA, XYL, FB, CARR, VAW,
- Added Positions: BSV, SHY, BND, SCHV, SLV, IAU, VO, MGC, SCHZ, VIG, MMP, IEFA, BSCM, WPM, QQQ, VB, SCHO, PG, VGT, Y, BNDX, AGG, BX, WMT, WDR, NVR, MINT, VCSH, VWOB, VBR, VOT, BWZ, VT, VWO, SCHD, SHM, TMO, MTZ, HSY, MRK, GE, TECH, DE, CELH, HZNP, AFG, CVS, CAG, BA, MDT, NLY, VDC, FDX, VCR, VTV, VBK, SUB, AXP, ILMN, SHV, BIV, NUE, SWKS, SCHG, SBUX, SCHB, WMB, EBAY, IBB, IAGG, GSLC, EFA, ARES, OLLI,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, EPD, IJH, VEA, MGK, SCHM, EMR, ENB, GSIE, SCHF, CVX, ICE, PSX, INTC, VUG, NVDA, IJR, SEIC, BAM, D, WBA, WY, USB, VTWO, AMJ, OKE, TFC, VNQ, BMY, NKE, CBRL, XOM, SCHA, WM, WFC, XLNX, ET, MPC, MGV, MO, SPY, CTVA, FNDA, GEM, VOE, VMC, T, AJG, BRK.B, DUK, ITW, NDAQ, ORI, PFE, RMD, TIF, WRB, VFC, VLO, AZN, WSM, CINF, COP, ED, DD, WEC, MOO, UL, LRCX, FUSB, MLCO, PNC, GLD, PAYX, BR, QCOM, PM, OKTA,
- Sold Out: BOH, OGS, IDA, PPL, TRV, UDR, KYN,
For the details of LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leavell+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 565,909 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 315,810 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
- VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC) - 260,833 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 46,055 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 132,201 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 193,779 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,837 shares as of .New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,695 shares as of .New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $364.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,592 shares as of .New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,800 shares as of .New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHK)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $30.53 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $33.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,665 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 109.49%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 565,909 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.40%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 246,124 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 172.55%. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 62,364 shares as of .Added: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 66.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 149,729 shares as of .Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 111,914 shares as of .Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,810 shares as of .Sold Out: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $49.19 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $55.92.Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $66.55 and $79.04, with an estimated average price of $73.74.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97.Sold Out: UDR Inc (UDR)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $31.84 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $35.17.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.Sold Out: Idacorp Inc (IDA)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $79.51 and $94.78, with an estimated average price of $88.12.
