Leavell Investment Management, Inc. Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Enbridge Inc, Bank of Hawaii Corp

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Leavell Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Enbridge Inc, Bank of Hawaii Corp, SEI Investments Co, ONE Gas Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leavell Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Leavell Investment Management, Inc. owns 350 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VGSH, VIGI, IP, ASML, FCX, SCHK, FIS, CMI, DRI, INTU, WRK, TSLA, XYL, FB, CARR, VAW,

VGSH, VIGI, IP, ASML, FCX, SCHK, FIS, CMI, DRI, INTU, WRK, TSLA, XYL, FB, CARR, VAW, Added Positions: BSV, SHY, BND, SCHV, SLV, IAU, VO, MGC, SCHZ, VIG, MMP, IEFA, BSCM, WPM, QQQ, VB, SCHO, PG, VGT, Y, BNDX, AGG, BX, WMT, WDR, NVR, MINT, VCSH, VWOB, VBR, VOT, BWZ, VT, VWO, SCHD, SHM, TMO, MTZ, HSY, MRK, GE, TECH, DE, CELH, HZNP, AFG, CVS, CAG, BA, MDT, NLY, VDC, FDX, VCR, VTV, VBK, SUB, AXP, ILMN, SHV, BIV, NUE, SWKS, SCHG, SBUX, SCHB, WMB, EBAY, IBB, IAGG, GSLC, EFA, ARES, OLLI,

BSV, SHY, BND, SCHV, SLV, IAU, VO, MGC, SCHZ, VIG, MMP, IEFA, BSCM, WPM, QQQ, VB, SCHO, PG, VGT, Y, BNDX, AGG, BX, WMT, WDR, NVR, MINT, VCSH, VWOB, VBR, VOT, BWZ, VT, VWO, SCHD, SHM, TMO, MTZ, HSY, MRK, GE, TECH, DE, CELH, HZNP, AFG, CVS, CAG, BA, MDT, NLY, VDC, FDX, VCR, VTV, VBK, SUB, AXP, ILMN, SHV, BIV, NUE, SWKS, SCHG, SBUX, SCHB, WMB, EBAY, IBB, IAGG, GSLC, EFA, ARES, OLLI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, EPD, IJH, VEA, MGK, SCHM, EMR, ENB, GSIE, SCHF, CVX, ICE, PSX, INTC, VUG, NVDA, IJR, SEIC, BAM, D, WBA, WY, USB, VTWO, AMJ, OKE, TFC, VNQ, BMY, NKE, CBRL, XOM, SCHA, WM, WFC, XLNX, ET, MPC, MGV, MO, SPY, CTVA, FNDA, GEM, VOE, VMC, T, AJG, BRK.B, DUK, ITW, NDAQ, ORI, PFE, RMD, TIF, WRB, VFC, VLO, AZN, WSM, CINF, COP, ED, DD, WEC, MOO, UL, LRCX, FUSB, MLCO, PNC, GLD, PAYX, BR, QCOM, PM, OKTA,

AAPL, EPD, IJH, VEA, MGK, SCHM, EMR, ENB, GSIE, SCHF, CVX, ICE, PSX, INTC, VUG, NVDA, IJR, SEIC, BAM, D, WBA, WY, USB, VTWO, AMJ, OKE, TFC, VNQ, BMY, NKE, CBRL, XOM, SCHA, WM, WFC, XLNX, ET, MPC, MGV, MO, SPY, CTVA, FNDA, GEM, VOE, VMC, T, AJG, BRK.B, DUK, ITW, NDAQ, ORI, PFE, RMD, TIF, WRB, VFC, VLO, AZN, WSM, CINF, COP, ED, DD, WEC, MOO, UL, LRCX, FUSB, MLCO, PNC, GLD, PAYX, BR, QCOM, PM, OKTA, Sold Out: BOH, OGS, IDA, PPL, TRV, UDR, KYN,

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 565,909 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 315,810 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC) - 260,833 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 46,055 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 132,201 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 193,779 shares as of .

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,837 shares as of .

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,695 shares as of .

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $364.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,592 shares as of .

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,800 shares as of .

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $30.53 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $33.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,665 shares as of .

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 109.49%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 565,909 shares as of .

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.40%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 246,124 shares as of .

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 172.55%. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 62,364 shares as of .

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 66.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 149,729 shares as of .

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 111,914 shares as of .

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,810 shares as of .

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $49.19 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $66.55 and $79.04, with an estimated average price of $73.74.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $31.84 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $35.17.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $79.51 and $94.78, with an estimated average price of $88.12.