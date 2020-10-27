Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Investment company Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC owns 393 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



GOVT, ESGU, TOTL, SPLG, SPIP, XLI, XLY, RYT, MCHP, SPMD, FBHS, DOV, KDP, FSK, SNOW, CCI, SHOP, NOW, NKLA, DOCU, ALGN, WMB, CRM, ARKW, XT, BYND, LVGO, DDOG, PTON, ASML, UCO, ARKK, IGV, PKW, PDBC, ESPO, MJ, FV, IYK, IBB, MELI, BMRN, DXCM, EXAS, HOG, KNL, PENN, BKNG, SWBI, TGT, TPL, OLED, TDG, BKT, AVLR, AVGO, SSNC, HZNP, MDWD, AGTC, ACB, KEYS, ETSY, TDOC, RRR, CRSP, INVH, OKTA, Added Positions: IVV, BNDX, LQD, XLP, BSV, NVDA, USMV, EFG, BLV, IGSB, SHYG, VEA, IJR, VUG, VLUE, ESGE, VMBS, BIV, IEFA, VWO, NEAR, SPEM, OHI, IEMG, IHI, JNK, IXN, VB, IYG, GILD, IEF, JPM, MSFT, HYG, NFLX, TMO, TLT, AMD, ARE, AMZN, BWA, CDNS, GOOGL, LMT, PH, AAL, BABA, QRVO, TEAM, MINT, VOX, XLRE, ABT, ATVI, AKAM, AMRN, AXP, AMT, ANSS, AON, AVY, BAC, BK, GOLD, BMY, CVS, CMCSA, EQIX, NEE, EHC, HUM, KMB, LRCX, MU, MS, NKE, NSC, PKG, RBC, REGN, STE, UAA, UNH, GWW, WMT, SPB, MA, LDOS, BX, V, TSLA, HASI, TWTR, CHGG, GOOG, ENR, PYPL, SQ, DBX, UBER, AOA, IVW, IWM, IWV, VXUS,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 80,890 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 417,111 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 237,073 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.93% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 128,677 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 147,241 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 204,596 shares as of .

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 70,062 shares as of .

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 60,357 shares as of .

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 73,075 shares as of .

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,362 shares as of .

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $77.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,986 shares as of .

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 7238.10%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,869 shares as of .

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 2669.77%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $532.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,191 shares as of .

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $63.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,842 shares as of .

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 40,802 shares as of .

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,254 shares as of .

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $74.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,569 shares as of .

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.58.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44.