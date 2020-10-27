Fulcrum Equity Management Buys FIDELITY COV TRS, ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2

Investment company Fulcrum Equity Management (Current Portfolio) buys FIDELITY COV TRS, ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Equity Management. As of 2020Q3, Fulcrum Equity Management owns 121 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 69,883 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.56% FIDELITY COV TRS (FTEC) - 105,132 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. New Position First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 79,311 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 82,321 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.11% FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXL) - 75,913 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.62%

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83. The stock is now traded at around $92.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 105,132 shares as of .

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $108.01 and $131.36, with an estimated average price of $117.57. The stock is now traded at around $122.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 53,778 shares as of .

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $127.29 and $153.77, with an estimated average price of $142.48. The stock is now traded at around $151.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 19,642 shares as of .

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $198 and $224.59, with an estimated average price of $208.06. The stock is now traded at around $214.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 12,489 shares as of .

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in PACER FDS TR. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $37.76, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 66,932 shares as of .

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.15 and $114.1, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $111.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,907 shares as of .

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 by 434.49%. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 122,163 shares as of .

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 240.47%. The purchase prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49. The stock is now traded at around $74.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 69,507 shares as of .

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 943.36%. The purchase prices were between $115.8 and $130.14, with an estimated average price of $120.81. The stock is now traded at around $131.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 22,307 shares as of .

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 859.45%. The purchase prices were between $98.15 and $116.38, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $115.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 25,243 shares as of .

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 1002.58%. The purchase prices were between $267.4 and $322.4, with an estimated average price of $292.97. The stock is now traded at around $311.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 8,964 shares as of .

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 597.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 57,739 shares as of .

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $23.73 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $295 and $335.53, with an estimated average price of $312.74.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $117.11 and $143.76, with an estimated average price of $131.94.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $119.88, with an estimated average price of $114.18.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01.