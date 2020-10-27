Cubic Asset Management, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Standex International Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Cubic Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Standex International Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Gentex Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp, ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cubic Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cubic Asset Management, LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMT, SXI, VXUS, VBR, VTR, SCHB, BHLB, PDCO, NYMX,

LMT, SXI, VXUS, VBR, VTR, SCHB, BHLB, PDCO, NYMX, Added Positions: FNF, GNTX, T, V, BMY, VZ, CAH, ABBV, CI, LKQ, MET, SCHP, AQN, OMC, JPM, FHN, SLB, UEIC, SAFT, AKAM,

FNF, GNTX, T, V, BMY, VZ, CAH, ABBV, CI, LKQ, MET, SCHP, AQN, OMC, JPM, FHN, SLB, UEIC, SAFT, AKAM, Reduced Positions: MSFT, EFA, PLT, SFE, EEM, ALL, ITT, AAWW, GILD, UNH, BRK.B, MDT, LH, MMM, INTC, PBF, CMP, CMC, AXP, BAX, DAL, GS, NOMD, DISCA, SU, MRK, JEF, JNJ, TEL, NVS, ADI, PXD, IP, FPH, SPB, CAG, HON, DLX, CMCSA, FDX, FOE, GPC, KO, SCHG, RTX, TBNK, IWV, UFPT, HI, SYK, ASIX, SXT, TMHC, SPY, TIP, ORCL, ABT, AMG, AINV, AGX, BAC, BK, CR, FITB, GPI, HELE, IBM, IIVI, ITW, LSTR, MKSI, MLR, MOD, NYCB, PG, PNR, XOM, DHI, CVX, PK, ASB,

MSFT, EFA, PLT, SFE, EEM, ALL, ITT, AAWW, GILD, UNH, BRK.B, MDT, LH, MMM, INTC, PBF, CMP, CMC, AXP, BAX, DAL, GS, NOMD, DISCA, SU, MRK, JEF, JNJ, TEL, NVS, ADI, PXD, IP, FPH, SPB, CAG, HON, DLX, CMCSA, FDX, FOE, GPC, KO, SCHG, RTX, TBNK, IWV, UFPT, HI, SYK, ASIX, SXT, TMHC, SPY, TIP, ORCL, ABT, AMG, AINV, AGX, BAC, BK, CR, FITB, GPI, HELE, IBM, IIVI, ITW, LSTR, MKSI, MLR, MOD, NYCB, PG, PNR, XOM, DHI, CVX, PK, ASB, Sold Out: DIS, OTIS, CARR, IVW, BOND, APOG, PKG, ADP, GPX,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,644 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 34,876 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,723 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Intel Corp (INTC) - 133,257 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Allstate Corp (ALL) - 72,821 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $364.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,605 shares as of .

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Standex International Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.13 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $57.48. The stock is now traded at around $62.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of .

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,247 shares as of .

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,135 shares as of .

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,170 shares as of .

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $73.86 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $78.86. The stock is now traded at around $81.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,935 shares as of .

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 136.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,450 shares as of .

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 73.27%. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,535 shares as of .

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 75.71%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $189.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,611 shares as of .

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 75.34%. The purchase prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $47.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,285 shares as of .

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $112.63, with an estimated average price of $111.96.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $19.49 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $21.86.