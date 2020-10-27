Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Aon PLC, Sells Amgen Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Novo Nordisk A/S

Houston, TX, based Investment company Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Aon PLC, VF Corp, Public Storage, sells Amgen Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Novo Nordisk A/S, International Business Machines Corp, Prudential PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc owns 504 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HYD, HEFA, USHY, WY, VBK, BHLB, CALM, HURN, PBCT, AMH, CTT, ROKU,
- Added Positions: EFA, CRM, RTX, AON, MDLZ, PSA, VFC, DIS, BA, SCHW, CTSH, AIG, ISRG, HDV, ADM, DE, ILMN, WDAY, TMX, CARR, IWD, VTEB, SHW, KKR, GM, SAN, BWA, BXP, CCMP, CAT, CAKE, XEC, C, XRAY, DRI, D, CLGX, HIG, HUM, KEY, KMB, NVR, ORLY, PH, BKNG, SNY, SWKS, SYY, TXN, UNF, UL, HBI, CLR, FRC, BKU, HQY, MGP, BIV, BLV, BND, IJK, PLD, ABMD, ATVI, ANIK, ANSS, AVB, TFC, BHP, BRKS, CNP, FIS, CINF, CTAS, CMI, DHI, DBI, DY, EV, ENB, FFBC, IT, GE, GIS, HSC, TT, NCR, FIZZ, NWL, MD, RES, RRC, RELX, RF, RNR, SAP, SBAC, SEE, SRE, EQNR, SRCL, SF, TISI, TCBI, UMPQ, WSO, WWW, WWD, IPGP, AIMC, RGA, AVGO, KRA, ST, QEP, AL, CONE, BKI, COLD, UBER, IJR, IWS, XLC, XLE, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IWR, MSFT, IWF, AMZN, GOOGL, AMGN, QQQ, FB, PG, NVO, IWM, TMO, PM, IVV, IWO, T, ABT, KO, HON, BABA, IWN, SDY, VWO, AXP, ADSK, CSCO, JPM, MRK, REGN, XLK, CMCSA, COP, MNST, IBM, INTC, K, ORCL, PUK, QCOM, GOOG, OTIS, SPY, AMT, BK, BLK, CVX, CNS, COST, GILD, GS, JNJ, LMT, MS, SEIC, SBUX, USB, UNH, VAR, VZ, L, V, PYPL, SITE, YUMC, DIA, DVY, IWB, MMM, ALE, ACN, ADBE, AIN, ABC, ADI, BAC, BDX, CVS, CERN, CL, LLY, EQIX, EL, EXPD, FLIR, NEE, FCN, FDS, GPN, HMSY, HSIC, HD, INTU, JKHY, LSTR, LOW, MNRO, NVDA, NDAQ, NOC, PNC, PFE, PBH, PGR, ROP, SLB, SYK, SU, TCF, TJX, THO, UNP, YUM, SMFG, VRSK, DG, CHTR, TSLA, GMAB, KEYS, JBGS, IGM, IYR, PFF, VTI, FLWS, ABB, CB, ASML, SRPT, AEIS, A, APD, ALXN, ALGN, ATI, ALL, MO, AEL, AMP, APH, ATR, AZPN, ADP, BMI, BOH, BDC, EPAY, BMY, CBRE, CSX, CAMP, CPT, CNI, CRI, CRL, CHE, CHD, CLX, CGNX, CBSH, ED, CPRT, DTE, DEO, DOV, DD, EMN, EMR, EPD, EEFT, EXAS, XOM, PACW, FFIN, FISV, FULT, GATX, GGG, HLF, INFO, IEX, IDXX, ITW, ITRI, LH, LEG, LECO, LYG, MMC, MKC, SPGI, MMSI, NFLX, NKE, NBL, NUS, OII, ASGN, PPG, PPBI, PEG, ROLL, RLI, RPM, ROK, ROG, RDS.A, RYAAY, SMG, SLGN, TGT, GL, ACIW, THS, TYL, VLO, WDFC, WSFS, WMT, WFC, WWE, EBAY, HEI.A, EDU, INFN, MSCI, AGI, SLRC, PRI, TROX, ACHC, MTSI, SPLK, SUPN, NOW, NBHC, ALEX, ABBV, ZTS, KN, CTLT, SYNH, SQ, FTV, NEX, AMCR, ICF, IDV, IWP, SCZ, STIP, TFI, TIP, VIG, XLF,
- Sold Out: NVV1, SBNY, WBA, AER, TMUS, DFS, ALC, PXD, FMO, CNK, F,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with CRM. Click here to check it out.
- CRM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CRM
- Peter Lynch Chart of CRM
For the details of BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bbva+compass+bancshares%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC
- ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 1,262,704 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 330,003 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
- ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 861,465 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,902 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 217,730 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni. The purchase prices were between $58.41 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,884 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (HEFA)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $27.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,283 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond (USHY)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $39.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,890 shares as of .New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,949 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $225.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,736 shares as of .New Purchase: Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.25 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,494 shares as of .Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,495 shares as of .Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 409.08%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,286 shares as of .Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Aon PLC by 155.39%. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $200.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,252 shares as of .Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Public Storage by 207.19%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39. The stock is now traded at around $236.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,357 shares as of .Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in VF Corp by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,780 shares as of .Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 125,534 shares as of .Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVV1)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $69.41 and $151.3, with an estimated average price of $102.75.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $82.49 and $111.58, with an estimated average price of $99.68.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC. Also check out:
1. BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC keeps buying