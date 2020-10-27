Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Aon PLC, Sells Amgen Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Novo Nordisk A/S

Houston, TX, based Investment company Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Aon PLC, VF Corp, Public Storage, sells Amgen Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Novo Nordisk A/S, International Business Machines Corp, Prudential PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc owns 504 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: EFA, CRM, RTX, AON, MDLZ, PSA, VFC, DIS, BA, SCHW, CTSH, AIG, ISRG, HDV, ADM, DE, ILMN, WDAY, TMX, CARR, IWD, VTEB, SHW, KKR, GM, SAN, BWA, BXP, CCMP, CAT, CAKE, XEC, C, XRAY, DRI, D, CLGX, HIG, HUM, KEY, KMB, NVR, ORLY, PH, BKNG, SNY, SWKS, SYY, TXN, UNF, UL, HBI, CLR, FRC, BKU, HQY, MGP, BIV, BLV, BND, IJK, PLD, ABMD, ATVI, ANIK, ANSS, AVB, TFC, BHP, BRKS, CNP, FIS, CINF, CTAS, CMI, DHI, DBI, DY, EV, ENB, FFBC, IT, GE, GIS, HSC, TT, NCR, FIZZ, NWL, MD, RES, RRC, RELX, RF, RNR, SAP, SBAC, SEE, SRE, EQNR, SRCL, SF, TISI, TCBI, UMPQ, WSO, WWW, WWD, IPGP, AIMC, RGA, AVGO, KRA, ST, QEP, AL, CONE, BKI, COLD, UBER, IJR, IWS, XLC, XLE, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY,

Reduced Positions: AAPL, IWR, MSFT, IWF, AMZN, GOOGL, AMGN, QQQ, FB, PG, NVO, IWM, TMO, PM, IVV, IWO, T, ABT, KO, HON, BABA, IWN, SDY, VWO, AXP, ADSK, CSCO, JPM, MRK, REGN, XLK, CMCSA, COP, MNST, IBM, INTC, K, ORCL, PUK, QCOM, GOOG, OTIS, SPY, AMT, BK, BLK, CVX, CNS, COST, GILD, GS, JNJ, LMT, MS, SEIC, SBUX, USB, UNH, VAR, VZ, L, V, PYPL, SITE, YUMC, DIA, DVY, IWB, MMM, ALE, ACN, ADBE, AIN, ABC, ADI, BAC, BDX, CVS, CERN, CL, LLY, EQIX, EL, EXPD, FLIR, NEE, FCN, FDS, GPN, HMSY, HSIC, HD, INTU, JKHY, LSTR, LOW, MNRO, NVDA, NDAQ, NOC, PNC, PFE, PBH, PGR, ROP, SLB, SYK, SU, TCF, TJX, THO, UNP, YUM, SMFG, VRSK, DG, CHTR, TSLA, GMAB, KEYS, JBGS, IGM, IYR, PFF, VTI, FLWS, ABB, CB, ASML, SRPT, AEIS, A, APD, ALXN, ALGN, ATI, ALL, MO, AEL, AMP, APH, ATR, AZPN, ADP, BMI, BOH, BDC, EPAY, BMY, CBRE, CSX, CAMP, CPT, CNI, CRI, CRL, CHE, CHD, CLX, CGNX, CBSH, ED, CPRT, DTE, DEO, DOV, DD, EMN, EMR, EPD, EEFT, EXAS, XOM, PACW, FFIN, FISV, FULT, GATX, GGG, HLF, INFO, IEX, IDXX, ITW, ITRI, LH, LEG, LECO, LYG, MMC, MKC, SPGI, MMSI, NFLX, NKE, NBL, NUS, OII, ASGN, PPG, PPBI, PEG, ROLL, RLI, RPM, ROK, ROG, RDS.A, RYAAY, SMG, SLGN, TGT, GL, ACIW, THS, TYL, VLO, WDFC, WSFS, WMT, WFC, WWE, EBAY, HEI.A, EDU, INFN, MSCI, AGI, SLRC, PRI, TROX, ACHC, MTSI, SPLK, SUPN, NOW, NBHC, ALEX, ABBV, ZTS, KN, CTLT, SYNH, SQ, FTV, NEX, AMCR, ICF, IDV, IWP, SCZ, STIP, TFI, TIP, VIG, XLF, 

Sold Out: NVV1, SBNY, WBA, AER, TMUS, DFS, ALC, PXD, FMO, CNK, F,

ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 1,262,704 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 330,003 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 861,465 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,902 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 217,730 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni. The purchase prices were between $58.41 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,884 shares as of .

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $27.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,283 shares as of .

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $39.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,890 shares as of .

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,949 shares as of .

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $225.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,736 shares as of .

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.25 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,494 shares as of .

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,495 shares as of .

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 409.08%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,286 shares as of .

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Aon PLC by 155.39%. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $200.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,252 shares as of .

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Public Storage by 207.19%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39. The stock is now traded at around $236.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,357 shares as of .

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in VF Corp by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,780 shares as of .

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 125,534 shares as of .

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $69.41 and $151.3, with an estimated average price of $102.75.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $82.49 and $111.58, with an estimated average price of $99.68.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78.